Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 19

• Haren’s Market, 2 E. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed storage racks for drying equipment and racks in cooler in need of cleaning.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed general cleaning needed in the walk-in cooler and in hard to reach areas behind equipment throughout.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – cleaning frequency – Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed a mold-like substance on the left side of the condenser inside the ice machine [near the dump sink and 3 bay sink]. Informed the PIC he stated he would send pictures to confirm cleaning once completed.

Controlling pests – Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed a number of flies throughout the facility near the 3 bay sink and the meat case. Requested service documents for pest control and recommended getting the pest control company out to service the facility.

Comments: Observed gnats and flies throughout the facility, but in reduced amounts since pest control company has come out. Recommend hanging more pest traps to fully eliminate the flies and gnats or consulting with the pest control company on their recommendations.

April 21

• Crane Pumps & Systems Inc. Main Mkt., 420 Third St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler 41 F and freezer 0 F.

• Hobart Brothers Company – Piqua Mkt., 8585 Industrial Park Dr., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler 36 F and freezer -5.0 F.

• IDC SPring – Piqua Mkt. C, 9200 Country Club Rd., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler 41 F and freezer 8 F.

• Miami Valley Steel Service Inc. – Mkt. C, 201 Fox Dr., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler 39 F and freezer -8.0 F.

•.Nitto Denko Automotive Ohio Inc. – Mark, 1620 S. Main St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler 41 F and freezer 11 F.

• Simply Sweet, 11020 W. Frederick-Garland Rd., West Milton: Standard Inspection.

Critical: At time of inspection, mobile facility did not have an employee illness policy present. Example policy attached to report email.

At time of inspection, mobile facility did not have a bodily fluid clean-up procedure. Example procedure attached to report email.

At time of inspection, observed freezer door gaskets and cooler door gaskets to have mold-like build-up and debris build-up. Clean gaskets.

Comments: Employee Illness Policy example and Bodily Fluid Clean-up Procedure example attached to report email.

According to Person-in-Charge (PIC) the mobile facility is no longer doing burgers, hot dogs, pork chops, or steak.

April 22

• McDonalds, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a mold like build up in the ice machine.

Cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment – Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris in both microwaves. Observed food debris in the bottom of multiple reach in coolers. Observed grease build up on the metal rack above the door next to the three bay sink.

Covering receptacles – Waste receptacles not covered properly. Observed the dumpster with their lids open. Ensure the lids on the dumpsters are closed after use.

Comments: Ice machine observed clean at time of reinspection.

• Newton Local School, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Big Mike’s Gas N Go LLC, 8561 St. Rt. 201, Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. PIC stated that the slushie dispensing nozzles were cleaned nightly. Informed PIC that these are considered food contact surfaces and must be cleaned every 4 hours.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Foods from unapproved sources. Observed donuts for sale from an unapproved source. After informing the PIC, the donuts were voluntarily discarded.

Comments: Overall, the facility was well maintained and clean throughout. Ensure that food contact surfaces are being cleaned every 4 hours as required.

• La Quinta Inn & Suites, 19 Weller Dr., Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe food cooling and reheating. Instructed PIC that cooling is to occur from 135F to 70F in 2 hours, and from 70F to 41F or below in 4 hours. Also informed PIC that reheating is to occur within 2 hours and must reach 165F.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Handwashing sign(s) not posted. Ensure handwashing signage is present at all hand-sinks in the facility.

Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the prep sink with an inadequate air gap. Air gap is required to be twice the diameter of the pipe (typically 2-4 inches). Implement an adequate air gap.

No covered receptacle in multi-use restroom. Install a covered trash-can.

Observed walls in the food prep area and bathroom not smooth and easily cleanable. Seal the escutcheon plates in the bathroom and seal the wall underneath the hand-sink in the food prep area so that they are smooth and easily cleanable.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved. Observed missing cove base in the bathroom. Implement adequate cove base so that the floor junctures are smooth and easily cleanable.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Comments: At the time of inspection, observed an inadequate air gap on the prep-sink. As a result, a re-inspection will occur on or after 5/2/2022 to check for a proper air gap between the drain line and water inlet.

The facility is not currently serving a hot breakfast and is only doing a grab and go method such as yogurt, bananas, self serve coffee, and oranges.

• Village Marathon, 211 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill: Standard Inspection.

Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Critical; repeat: Packaged food not properly labeled. Observed ROP’d frozen meat in a retail reach in freezer without proper labeling. PIC stated that the labels do not stick on the product while frozen. Ensure that labels are on every products at all times.

Repeat: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed a mold like build up on the soda nozzles on the soda machine in the retail area.

Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. The retail cooler holding milk and the cooler holding sandwiches were both observed without a thermometer to measure the ambient air in the equipment.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential griddle within the facility that is used to cook sausage and eggs.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed gaskets on the retail reach in cooler doors that were in disrepair.

Comments:

At time of inspection, ROP’d frozen meat without proper labeling was observed in a retail reach in freezer.

A follow up inspection will occur on or after 4/28/22 to inspect the labeling on the frozen meat.

At time of inspection, the PIC stated that a remodel may happen in the future. Ensure MCPH is contacted prior to facilitate proper steps for undergoing a remodel.