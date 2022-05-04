Epilepsy Center receives Level 4 Accreditation

For the Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — The Comprehensive Epilepsy Center of Dayton at Miami Valley Hospital has earned a Level 4 accreditation from the National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC). As part of the Clinical Neurosciences Institute, it is the region’s only adult, Level 4 epilepsy center, signifying the highest level of epileptic care available.

The NAEC, a non-profit association and the health care industry advocate for high quality epileptic care, has established a standard of care for epilepsy centers across the nation, and awards level 3 and 4 accreditations to centers meeting comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines.

“We are proud to have met all the diagnostic and treatment requirements, including options for complex and advanced surgical treatments, earning us Level 4 accreditation,” said Abuhuziefa Abubakr, MD, epileptologist and medical director of the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center of Dayton. “Partnering with our patients and providing them advanced options of care helps our patients live their fullest, most active and independent lives.”

The Comprehensive Epilepsy Center of Dayton at Miami Valley Hospital offers a full range of care for patients with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. A multidisciplinary group of fellowship-trained epileptologists, neurologists, functional surgeons, neuroradiologists, neuropsychologists, advanced practice providers, and neuroimaging technologists specializing in electroencephalogram (EEG) are experts at recognizing, understanding, and controlling seizures to maximize a patient’s quality of life.

“Adult patients no longer have to travel to Columbus, Cincinnati, or Cleveland to find the latest treatment options for uncontrolled seizures,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “Our patients have direct access to a variety of diagnostic and treatment options. They also receive the education and information needed to make informed decisions about their care.”

A Level 4 center provides the more complex forms of intensive neurodiagnostic monitoring, as well as more extensive medical, surgical, neuropsychological, and psychosocial treatment. Level 4 centers also offer a complete evaluation for epilepsy surgery, including intracranial electrodes and a broad range of surgical procedures for epilepsy.

For more information, visit premierhealth.com.