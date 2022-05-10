Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 7

• Troy High School, 151 W. Staunton Rd., Troy: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical: At time of inspection, person-in-charge (PIC) could not provide proper cooling temperatures and times. Inspector informed PIC of proper cooling temperatures and times during inspection.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed two residential floor freezers in the operation. Remove or replace freezers with NSF certified or equivalent commercial freezers.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Dusty fans throughout (floor fans and mounted fans). Clean fans. 2. Old trash bin storage location behind dish washer is dirty. Clean.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Piping from dishwasher to not be flush with the floor. Fill in area so piping is flush with the floor and smooth and easily cleanable. 2. Ceiling tiles that are not smooth and easily cleanable. Install smooth and easily cleanable tiles as tiles are replaced.

Comments: Observed Ohio Department of Agriculture registration at time of inspection.

Observed dry stock delivery occurring at time of inspection. Goods were inspected and stored properly during the course of delivery.

Ensure that proper cooling procedures are followed for cooling hot foods. Bring foods from 135 F to 70 F within 2 hours, and 70 F to <41 F in an additional 4 hours.

Facility is well maintained.

• Frischs Restaurant #194, 16 Weller Dr., Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed a drink pitcher in the hand sink. Upon making PIC aware, the pitcher was removed from the sink. Discussed with PIC that the hand sink must be accessible at all times.

Critical; repeat: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed an employee filling a container with water from the hand sink. Discussed with employees and PIC that hand sinks should only be used for hand washing.

Critical; repeat: Hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature. At time of inspection, the warewashing machine was not reaching 180F during the final rinse cycle.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. At time of inspection, the blade on the can opener was observed unclean with food debris. Upon informing the PIC, the can opener was placed in the dish washer to be cleaned.

Corrected during inspection; repeat: Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. Observed 2 reach in coolers without thermometers. During the inspection, the PIC placed thermometers in both coolers.

Repeat: Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. At time of inspection, pans were stacked while wet. Ensure that equipment and utensils are air dried before stacking to prevent wet nesting.

Repeat: At time of inspection, single service items were observed being stored on the floor in the dry stock area.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. At time of inspection, the reach in cooler in the drive thru area was observed with a chunk of ice in the back and water on the bottom shelf.

Repeat: Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. At time of inspection, food debris build up was observed inside the microwave next to the stand mixer.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed grease and food debris build up on the floors and walls throughout the facility. The floor drains through out the facility were observed with a build up.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The walk in freezer door was observed with a build up of ice.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. The floor in the dry stock area is in poor condition making it no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

At time of inspection, the light next to the clean dish rack was observed having a broken light shield.

Comments: At time of inspection, the dishwasher was not functioning properly. The rinse cycle was not reaching 180F and the utensils were not reaching 160F while going through the machine. Discussed with PIC that all equipment and utensils should be cleaned in the 3 bay sink until the dish machine can be repaired.

A follow up inspection will occur on or after 4-12-22 to ensure the dish washer is functioning properly.

• True North #809, 1789 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Critical; repeat: At time of inspection, foods in island cooler observed to be 48 F and above. PIC stated that temperatures are checked on the unit, but the thermometer in the unit was in a cold section and reading colder than the foods held there.

Critical; repeat: At time of inspection, observed handsink next to coffee area with handsoap dispenser and paper towel dispenser being used as a dump sink.

Repeat: At time of inspection, thermometer in island cooler positioned in back of cooler that does not reflect the temperature in the unit. Move thermometer so it is positioned in the warmest part of the unit.

Repeat: Observed leaking pipe underneath coffee dump sink. PIC informed inspector that maintenance had come out to fix it multiple times and did not successfully fix the issue. Repair plumbing so it no longer leaks.

Comments: Handsink next to coffee area has been decided to be used as a dump sink. PIC removed the soap from the dispenser, and the dispensers (soap and paper towel) themselves will be removed once their corporate group gives the go-ahead.

Follow-up will occur on or after 04-13-22 to confirm the dispensers have been removed.

April 8

• La Fiesta Nueva, LLC, 836 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Critical; repeat: Observed salsa dishes to be one hour past the time mark. Upon informing PIC, the salsas were voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: At time of inspection, no written procedures for time as a public health control. Discussed what would be needed with the PIC, and he stated they would get a procedure put together with their time marking sheet.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed food in covered bins stored below a water line with condensation on it.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed metal containers stacked together without being properly air dried.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed washed dishware with food contact surfaces face up. Informed PIC and discussed changing proceedure to ensure only the non-food contact surfaces of the dishware are touched.

Repeat: 1. Observed standing water in prep cooler across from flat-top grill that is against the wall. Repair equipment so water does not accumulate.

Repeat: At time of inspection observed cooler gaskets in disrepair on the following coolers: 1. Walk-in freezer door gasket. 2. Reach in cooler lower door gaskets (across from flat-top grill, against the wall). 3. Reach in cooler lower door gaskets (middle cooler across from flat-top grill and deep frier).

Critical; repeat: At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Soda machine ice bin next to beer cooler in kitchen is not air gapped. Air gap drain line. 2. Ice bin in bar area is not air gapped. Air gap drain line.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed ventilation hood above cooking equipment to have gaps between the filters. The filters need to be all together with no gaps. PIC stated they would call the service company to address this issue.

Comments: At time of inspection, air gaps were not corrected. PIC stated the maintenance person had not yet come out to fix these, and was supposed to come at the end of this week but never showed. PIC stated they would ensure it was completed next week.

A reinspection will occur on or after 04-13-22 to ensure the air gaps are corrected.