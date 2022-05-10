Commissioners open bids for One Stop Center

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 10, to authorize resolutions and to participate in a bid opening for the Miami County One Stop Center Project. The award has been deferred to a later date.

The following bids were received and opened:

• Arcon Builders – Arcanum – $6,270,000

• Westerheide Construction – Sidney – $6,675,000

• Brumbaugh Construction – Arcanum – $6,623,000

• Alpha Construction – West Harrison, IN – $6,749,000

The commissioners set the bid date for the 2022 Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program Project for the Engineer’s Office as Thursday, June 2. The estimated cost according to Paul Huelskamp, Miami County Engineer, is set to be about $223,500.

Then, the commissioners approved the purchase of a desk, chair, and conference table for the Human Resources Department. The cost of the purchase shall not exceed $4,363.59.

The next resolution was to authorize the purchase of a target package, including a commercial grade plate rack, Texas star targets, target plates, and a rifle target armor post stands. The target package is for the Sheriff’s Office. The cost of this purchase shall not exceed $4,853.55.

The last two resolutions was to acknowledge the receipt of the monthly financial reports for April from the Auditor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department.