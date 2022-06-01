Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 6

• Lee’s Famous Chicken, 102 S. Sunset Dr., Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical: Person-In-Charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Discussed proper food safety procedures with PIC to mitigate future critical violations.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. PIC stated that they plan on getting all manager’s certified.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A written procedure was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed mashed potatoes in the front-line hotwell at 128F. Upon informing the PIC, the mashed potatoes were voluntarily discarded.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed coleslaw cooling in the reach-in cooler. Reach-in coolers are not sufficiently capable of cooling foods.

Observed single use containers in dry stock stored on the floor. Single-use articles shall be kept in a clean, dry location at least 6 inches off the floor.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the gaskets of the reach-in freezer in the back storage area in disrepair as well as the bottom shelf of a prep table severely dented. Repair.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the following: 1. Ice-machine deflector with residue accumulation. 2. Reach-in door handles, gaskets, and shelving with food debris accumulation. Clean the affected areas.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. PIC was unable to provide documentation of backflow service at the time of inspection.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mops not hung to dry. Ensure mops are hung to dry.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed ventilation throughout the facility with large accumulations of dust and rust. Clean and/or replace ventilation as needed.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

• Casey’s General Store #3588, 1981 Donn Davis Way, Tipp City: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge – Explaining correct procedures for cleaning and sanitizing – PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing.

PIC: duties – ensure written procedures and plans are maintained and implemented in the facility – Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. Observed several non-TCS food items in the reach in prep cooler that were past the disposition date that is implemented by the facility. Discussed with the person in charge (PIC) the importance of following the facilities written policies.

PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge – Stating required temperatures and times for safe storage, holding, cooling, reheating of TCS food – PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating. Discussed with PIC that cold holding should be at 41F or below and that hot holding should be at 135 F or above.

PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge – Stating required temperatures and times for safe cooking of TCS food – PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of food temperatures and times for safe cooking. Discussed with PIC the required cooking temperatures

Employee health: Reporting by food employees – Did not require employee(s) to report symptoms, diagnosed illness by a health care provider, or high risk situations as specified in rule.

PIC: duties – ensure the facility has written procedures for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events – No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Equipment and utensils – air-drying required – Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed several wet containers stacked on the clean dish rack. Ensure items are air dried before stacking to prevent wet nesting.

Maintaining refuse areas and enclosures – Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed trash and debris on the ground inside the dumpster enclosure.

Removal – frequency – Accumulation of refuse, recyclables, or returnables. At time of inspection, dumpsters were observed over flowing with trash and several bags of trash were observed on the ground in the dumpster enclosure. PIC stated that the facility is having trouble getting a company o remove the trash regularly.

Cleaning – frequency and restrictions – Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the kitchen were in need of a deep clean. Observed food debris/dirt residue and build up.

Comments: A reinspection was done with the new general manager for the facility. The manager was able to demonstrate the knowledge and duties required in the Ohio Uniform Food code. During the inspection, the facility was observed to be in an improved condition since the last standard inspection.

During the inspection, employees were observed washing hands when required. All containers of food were observed with a proper date mark. All cold holding food was observed under 41F and all hot holding food was over 135F.

The manager stated that the trash removal company is coming more often. During the inspection, the dumpster was not observed over flowing with trash anymore.

During the inspection, repairs were being made on the walk in freezer fans.

The person in charge stated that all employees will be obtaining a level one person in charge certification in food protection.

Miami County Public Health appreciates all the efforts that went into returning this facility back to compliance with the Ohio Uniform Food Code.

May 9

• Morrison Healthcare – Market Coffee, 3130 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy: Standard Inspection.

Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. A copy of a health policy was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A copy was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed an inadequate air gap for the cappuccino machine. Upon informing the Person-In-Charge PIC, a sufficient air gap was implemented.

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Observed a lighting intensity of 3 foot candles at the time of inspection. Ensure greater lighting.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Comments: Overall, the facility was clean and well maintained at the time of inspection.

• Subway #27371, 1300 E. Ash St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A copy was given to the Person-In-Charge (PIC) at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a black, mold-like substance on the interior of the ice machine. Upon informing the PIC, the ice machine was washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed multiple working food containers not properly identified. Label all working food containers.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris and residue on reach-in cooler handles and shelving. Clean.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and residue on the walk-in cooler floor. Ensure a cleaning frequency sufficient to preclude such accumulations.

Unnecessary items on premises. Observed a leaf blower, multiple unused chairs and tables, as well as large quantities of empty cardboard boxes in the back area. Remove these items from your facility.

Comments:

Cold holding was observed at 41F or below and hand-sinks were adequately stocked. Continue to keep up the good work.