Piqua conducts rate survey

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

PIQUA – The City of Piqua’s Utilities Department conducted a water and sewer rates survey collaborating with GreatBlue Research, Inc with 64-67 jurisdictions included in the survey.

The survey was to measure customer satisfaction levels and to gather their opinions on the city’s utilities. Customers who submitted the survey were “eligible to win one of twenty $25 Amazon gift cards,” according to the city’s website.

The water and sewer rates for Piqua were found to be the same as in 2021.

The water rate for Piqua was found to be $287 based on 22,500 gallons of water for a three-month period. The sewer rate for Piqua was found to be $264 based on the same criteria. The combined rates are $551.

For the combined rates with 64 jurisdictions, Piqua was ranked the second highest behind Yellow Springs. For the sewer rates with 64 jurisdictions, Piqua was ranked the fourth highest. For the water rates with 67 jurisdictions, Piqua was ranked second highest.

“In Piqua, water and sewer rates rose sharply from 2017-2020, due largely to help finance the construction of a new Water Treatment Plant and a new Wastewater Treatment Plant,” according to a city representative. “Each of these projects were approximately $50 million each.”

“Rates have not increased in 2021 and 2022 because of efficiencies seen with the new facilities and the 2017-2020 rate increases,” stated the city representative in response to why the rates have not increased.