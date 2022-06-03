Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 10

• El Herradero, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Discussed proper food safety practices with the Person-In-Charge (PIC) to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical: At time of inspection, observed outside walk-in cooler not locked or protected from non-employee access by other methods.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. A health policy will be sent with this report.

Employee drinking in non-designated area. Observed employee’s drinking beverages on prep lines throughout the facility. Designate an area for food employees to store personal items to prevent contamination of food products.

Corrected during inspection; critical: At time of inspection, handsink located across from warewashing area had boxes in front of it. During inspection, the boxes were removed making the handsink easily accessible.

Critical: Observed handsink in bar area had a blender top inside it and a cup sat on the side of it.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods in the reach-in cooler. Upon informing the PIC, the eggs were moved below the RTE food products.

Critical: At time of inspection, observed mold like build up in ice machine. Clean ice machine.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed cheese dip held at 120F. Upon informing the PIC, the cheese dip was reheated to 165F and put back in the hot warmer.

No written procedures for time as a public health control. Implement written procedures for the taco bar.

Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). At the time of inspection, a taco bar was observed set up without proper time marking for 4 hours. Informed the PIC proper time procedures (discard after 4 hours). Written procedures and time marking will be assessed at the re-inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: At time of inspection, observed working container of chemical without a label or marking indicating the common name of the chemical. After informing PIC, bottle was pulled for labeling.

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed ground beef thawed at room temperature overnight. Upon informing the PIC, the ground beef was voluntarily discarded.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Gaps under back door in rear of facility next to restroom and mop sink location. Replace door sweep so there are no gaps under doors where pests could infiltrate. 2. Gaps under walk-in cooler door to outside. Repair door and/or install door sweep to ensure no gaps are present to prevent pest infiltration from outside.

Critical: Food display not properly protected from contamination by consumers. Observed a lack of sneeze guards on the taco bar. Proper protection from contamination will be assessed at the re-inspection.

Food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation. Observed milk used for food preparation being poured into a large metal pot on the floor of the facility. Food preparation should not occur on floors.

At time of inspection, observed clean dishes being stored next to handsink located across from warewashing area. Handsink use caused water to splash over onto the clean dishes. Relocate dishes or install a splash guard to prevent splash onto the clean dishes.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the following: 1. Reach-in cooler door handle in disrepair. Repair. 2. 2-bay being used as a prep sink is sagging and is not properly supported. Repair so sink does not sag and is properly supported.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Shelving containing pans and other equipment to be made out of wood. Replace shelving with a material that is corrosion-resistant, nonabsorbent, and smooth. 2. Walls around mop sink constructed of drywall and are absorbent. Install material around walls of mop sink that is corrosion-resistant, nonabsorbent, and smooth.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Mold like build up on caulking on the right side of the 3-bay sink across from the dish washer. 2. Clean dishes storage racks adjacent to the warewashing area observed with oil dripping off of them. Clean storage racks and rewash dishes and equipment in contact with the storage racks and dishes underneath the storage rack. 3. Bar area equipment has sticky build up on the blender and soda pop syrup rack, beer on the floor of the reach in keg cooler, and beer on the bottom of the top down reach in cooler with bottles of beer. Clean these pieces of equipment.

Critical: Direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed. 2-bay being used as a prep sink needs to be indirectly plumbed and have a 2” or greater air gap.

Observed dumpster enclosure to have boxes and other refuse scattered around the dumpster. Maintain dumpster enclosure clean and free of refuse and other unnecessary items.

At time of inspection, walk-in cooler flooring loose and observed coming apart at joints. Repair walk-in cooler so flooring is repaired, secure, and properly sealed.

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Observed a light meter reading of 25 foot candles in the prep areas. Ensure greater lighting is achieved.

At time of inspection, observed walk-in cooler lighting to be at 2 foot candles. Lighting is required to be a minimum of 10 foot candles in walk-in refrigeration units. Enhance lighting.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Comments: Provide the following procedures to the inspector via email or paper copies during re-inspection:

Grease trap cleaning procedure

Time marking procedure – Taco bar

Cooling procedures – Salsa, refried beans, etc. (any foods that are being cooked and cooled)

Discussed cooling procedure for the salsa with the Person-in-Charge (PIC) for the salsa contained in the large white can (20 gal approximately). Salsa is being prepped in the container, and cannot be effectively cooled due to the amount of salsa in the container.

Observed employee using beverage pitcher to scoop and dispense salsa into single use containers. Employee was not wearing gloves while doing this. Recommend employees wearing gloves during this activity to ensure an extra layer of protection from contamination by hands.

Miami County Public Health (MCPH) requires a statement from the facility stating all food will be protected and enclosed while moving it to and from the outside walk-in cooler.

A re-inspection will occur on or after 5/17/2022.