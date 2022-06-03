Poetry at Hayner event will feature a Mosaic of Voices

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Twelve poets from across the state have been invited to read at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on June 11. A diverse dozen have been chosen so that there will be a good variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm, and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature a one-hour, open mic. Poets who wish to read one of their own poems can sign-up beginning at 6 p.m. for one of the 10 open-mic spots.

Featured poets include:

• Steve Abbott, founder and host of Columbus’ The Poetry Forum, and editor of Ohio Poetry Association’s annual journal “Common Threads.”

• Matthew T. Birdsall is editor of “Mock Turtle Zine,” a Dayton journal.

• John Booth is a multi-instrument performance poet.

• Elise Cooper is a graduate from Tippecanoe High School and just finished her sophomore year in college.

• Dave Essinger is editor of “Slippery Elm” and “From the Writer’s Kitchen.”

• Multi-award-winning Sophia Kartsonis is professor of Literature and Creative Writing at Columbus College of Art and Design.

• Jane K. Kretschmann is from Piqua and a retired Edison Community College teacher.

• Paula J. Lambert is a mover and shaker in Ohio’s poetry circles. She has funded and supported numerous public reading and festivals and has won many awards for her writing.

• Erica Manto-Paulson hails from the Cincinnati area and is a 2021 Pushcart Nominee.

• Belinda Rismiller is from Darke County and is a founding member of the Greenville Poets.

• Prize winning poet Rose Smith is the senior editor of “Pudding Magazine.”

• Rebecca Spencer won the 2020 Edison Peace Prize for her writing.

These poets have been published in many fine poetry journals across the country and have over 25 published books of poetry among them, many of which can be purchased during intermission where you can meet these fine poets and enjoy this community of poetry-lovers.

This event is free, and no reservations are necessary. Join the Hayner Center on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sign-ups for open mic begin at 6 p.m. Readings begin at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about this evening of poetry in the Hayner courtyard at www.troyhayner.org/poetry_at_hayner.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. The Hayner is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy. Most events are free to the public. To learn more about this and other Hayner happenings, go to www.troyhayner.org.