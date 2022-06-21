Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 19

• A&R Troy LLC, 2 N. Market St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; At time of inspection, observed reach in unit across from stove to have foods in the top section holding at 47 F. 1. Sliced tomatoes 2. Fire roasted corn After informing person-in-charge (PIC), the foods were voluntarily discarded.

At time of inspection, observed kitchen walk-in cooler to be 3 foot candles. Lighting needs to be a minimum of 10 foot candles in the walk-in units.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Food contamination prevention – eating, drinking, or using tobacco – Employee eating in non-designated area. Observed an opened package of crackers on the prep-line.

Handwashing cleanser – availability – No soap at handwashing sink in the front kitchen area.

Handwashing sinks – hand drying provision – No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink in the front line area.

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a mold-like accumulation on the interior of the ice machine in the small prep kitchen, food debris on the can opener, and food residue on a knife in the front kitchen area. Cease use of the ice machine until it has been washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Hot water and chemical sanitizing – methods – Food-contact surfaces and utensils not sanitized properly. PIC stated that soda nozzles are soaked overnight in soda water. Soda nozzles must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Personal care items – storage – Personal items stored improperly. Observed employee foods and beverages stored in the bar cooler, on top of a paper towel dispenser in the server alley, and the prep line.

Outer openings – protected – Outer opening not protected. Observed the door left wide open to the small prep kitchen.

Food storage – preventing contamination from the premises – Improper storage of food items. Observed raw chicken and produce stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Miscellaneous sources of contamination – Food not protected from contamination. Observed condensation water leaking onto lettuce in the prep-line cooler. The lettuce was voluntarily discarded after informing the PIC.

Wiping cloths – use limitation – Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed a wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution at the bar.

Equipment and utensils – air-drying required – Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed wet cups stored in the server alley.

Equipment, utensils, linens – storage – Equipment shall be stored in a clean, dry location not exposed to dust, splash, or other sources of contamination. Observed a coffee machine in the servery alley stored directly underneath a paper towel dispenser.

Single-service and single-use articles – storage – Observed single use items on the floor in the basement. Single use items shall be stored at least 6 inches off the floor.

Food-contact surfaces – cleanability – Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed the garnish lid cracked in the bar area. Replace.

Cutting surfaces – Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed multiple cutting boards deeply scored. Resurface and/or replace.

Equipment components kept intact, tight, and adjusted – Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed both a grill cooler and reach-in cooler on the prep-line holding above 41F. Ice build-up was present in the server alley freezer, prep-line freezer, and the bar freezer. Condensation was leaking in the prep-line cooler (left side). Repair.

Rinsing procedures – Utensils and/or equipment not properly rinsed. PIC stated that the soda nozzles are soaked in soda water overnight. Soda nozzles shall be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Wet cleaning methods – Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils not effectively washed. PIC stated that soda nozzles are soaked in soda water overnight. Soda nozzles shall be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Backflow prevention – air gap – Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed an inadequate air gap on the soda machine. Implement a sufficient air gap of 2-4 inches.

Cleaning – frequency and restrictions – Facility not maintained clean. Observed a severe dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit both upstairs and in the basement. There was a general state of uncleanliness throughout the facility; floors, walls, and ceilings with food debris and residue accumulations.

Light bulbs – protective shielding – No protective shielding on lights. Observed two lighting units without light shields in the front kitchen.

Lighting – intensity (10 FC) – Light intensity less than ten foot candles in required areas. Observed a zero foot candle reading in one section of the basement dry stock area.

Cleaning ventilation systems, nuisance and discharge prohibition – Ventilation system not maintained. Observed thick grease deposits and dust accumulation on the hood vents above the grill line.

Person in charge certification in food protection – FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Comments:

Person-in-charge (PIC) informed inspectors that 3 individuals with food safety manager certification are going to be on-site at all times while the facility is in operation. They hope this will help with oversight and building a better food safety culture. Several individuals are working on their certifications currently to facilitate this change.

Inspection conducted during peak service, and leftmost reach-in was open, resulting in food temperatures rising. Informed PIC that the reach-in top should be closed as much as possible to prevent food temperatures from rising above 41 F. Also informed PIC that time marking is an alternative based on the cooler’s proximity to the stove and previous cold holding issues in this unit.

Kitchen expansion should be considered to improve flow of kitchen and to better facilitate food safety goals. If a decision is made to pursue a kitchen expansion, please contact the health department