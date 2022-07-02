Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

June 8

• Nicklin Ave. Market DBA CJ’s Carryout, 1601 Nicklin Ave., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

Critical; Unnecessary persons in the operation. At time of inspection, the person in charge had their grandchild in the food area.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Critical; Did not require employee(s) to report symptoms, diagnosed illness by a health care provider, or high risk situations as specified in rule. At time of inspection, the person in charge could not produce an employee illness reporting policy.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Critical; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a mold like build up inside the ice machine.

Improper use of sponges. Observed sponges being used in the facility to clean dishes.

Critical; Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. At time of inspection, the facility was using containers that are not food grade to store food.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed 3 residential freezers and a residential microwave inside the facility. Ensure all equipment has been tested by a recognized testing agency.

At time of inspection, the person in charge did not have test strips for the sanitizer.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed a mold like build up on the gaskets on the prep cooler.

Critical; Wastewater and sewage is conveyed through an unapproved system. Person in charge stated that they can not lift their mop bucket to dump in the service sink. Person in charge stated that mop water is dumped outside.

Observed a reclining chair, baby play pen and other unnecessary items in the facility. Ensure unnecessary items are removed from the facility.

Floor and wall junctures through out the facility are not coved.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mop sitting in the mop bucket and not hung to dry.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. At time of inspection, the floor throughout the facility was observed in disrepair and missing tiles causing the floor to no longer be smooth and easily cleanable.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Comments:

A follow up inspection will occur on or after 6/13/22 to inspect the following critical items:

1. A mold like build up in the ice machine.

2. Non-food grade storage containers.

3. Ensuring waste water is disposed of properly.

At time of inspection, residential equipment was observed in the facility. The facility has 90 days to remove the residential equipment and replace with equipment that has been tested by a recognized testing agency.

During the inspection, the person in charge stated that renovations may be occurring in the future. Ensure that Miami County Public Health is contacted and plans are approved before starting renovations.

• Bob Evans Restaurants LLC #257, 1749 W. Main St., Troy: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. During the inspection the person in charge was asked how the deli slicer was cleaned. Person in charge stated that it is cleaned with soap and then sanitizer. Discussed with person in charge that a rinse step must occur between the soap and sanitizer.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed an employee don new gloves without washing their hands prior. Informed employee that hands must be washed prior to donning new gloves. The employee removed their gloves, washed their hands, and donned new gloves.

Repeat; At time of inspection, the hand washing sink in the server area was observed without towels. Upon informing the person in charge, the hand sink was stocked with towels.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed lettuce in the reach in cooler in the grill area without a cover. Upon informing the person in charge, a lid was placed on the lettuce.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. At time of inspection, the soda machine nozzles were observed with a build up. Upon informing the person in charge, the nozzles were removed and cleaned.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed 3 ladles on the clean dish storage rack and a knife in the knife storage container that were unclean with food debris. Upon informing the person in charge, the utensils were removed and taken to the dish area to be cleaned.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed 5 cans of green beans in the dry stock storage shelf that were dented. Upon informing the person in charge, the cans were removed.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed chicken noodle soup in the walk-in cooler that had a disposition date of 6/7. Upon informing the person in charge, the soup was discarded.

No written procedures for time as a public health control that is used for the egg and batter station in the grill area.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed the eggs and batter station in the grill area not properly time marked. Upon informing the person in charge, the station was time marked with the time the products were removed from refrigeration.

Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed a container of icing in the grill area that was not labeled.

Observed sanitizer buckets with not enough solution to cover the towel inside. Upon informing the person in charge, more sanitizer was added to the buckets.

Observed a sanitizer bucket on the prep table next to biscuits. Ensure sanitizing solutions are used in a manner that prevents contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service articles, or single-use articles.

Corrected During Inspection; Observed a pitcher in the ice machine and sitting on top of the ice. Upon informing the person in charge, the pitcher was removed.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed containers that were wet and stacked on the clean dish rack. Upon informing the person in charge, the containers were removed and separated to air dry.

At time of inspection, the person in charge could not locate test strips for the sanitizer.

Repeat; Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris on the bottom of reach in coolers and freezers throughout the facility.

Repeat; Facility not maintained clean. Observed grease and food debris build up in the following areas: 1. under and behind equipment 2. walk-in cooler floors 3. walk in cooler fans