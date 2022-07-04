Troy Legends go 2-2 at Lancaster Fourth of July tourney

LANCASTER — The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team will take a 14-12 record into Tuesday’s game at Piqua Post 184.

The Legends went 2-2 in the Lancaster Fourth of July tournament.

Troy opened the tournament with a 10-0 loss to Tiffin on Friday.

Garrett LeMaster had Troy’s only hit.

Gabe Nichols, Levi Polen, Nick May and Wes Nidzgorski combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.

Troy bounced back with a 4-1 win over the Greenville Thunder on Friday.

Tucker Miller had a home run and two RBIs for Troy, while Gavin Martin was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

LeMaster had a double.

Ethan Dirksen and Miller combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

On Saturday, Troy lost to Sidney Post 217 9-8.

Troy had erased a 4-1 deficit with six runs in the sixth inning.

Nathan Woolley started the rally with a triple.

LeMaster singled to score Woolley.

Martin drew a bases-loaded walk to get Troy within 4-3.

Hill followed with a RBI single to tie it.

Miller had an infield single to give Troy the lead and Woolley — batting for the second time in the inning, had two-run double.

Sidney would scored three runs in the seventh to tie it 7-7 and force extra innings.

In the Troy eighth, Gabe Nichols singled and scored on a double by Martin to make it 8-7, but Sidney scored two runs in the home eighth to win it.

Martin had a double and two RBIs.

Jaxon Hill was 2-for-4 and Woolley was 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Aaron Bostic, Dalton Dawes, Nidzgorski and LeMaster combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

On Sunday, Troy defeated the Waverly Shockers 11-1.

Casey Kelley was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Martin had two RBIs and Hill was 2-for-3.

LeMaster and Bostic both tripled.

Hill went the distance on the mound, hurling a seven-hitter.

He struck out four and walked two.