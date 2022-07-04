Motorcycle crash claims life of Troy woman

GREENVILLE — A Troy woman has died following a crash in Darke County late Saturday night.

Darke County Deputies, Gettysburg Rescue, Gettysburg Fire, Greenville Township Rescue and Careflight responded to the crash that occurred in the 6500 block of US Route 36 around 11:50 p.m. on July 2.

According to a release from the Darke County Sheriffs Office, William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking concrete culvert and were thrown from the motorcycle. Moore and Smith were ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in the ditch.

Moore was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight and is in stable condition.

Smith succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene and was pronounced deceased.

Moore and Smith were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene for further investigation.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.