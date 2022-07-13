Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

June 16

• Steak N Shake #260, 1779 W Main St, Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Food-contact surfaces – cleanability – Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed blade of onion cutter warped and chipped. Resurface and/or replace.

PIC: duties – ensure the facility has written procedures for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events – No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A copy was given at the time of inspection.

Comments:

At time of inspection, the onion blade was not present in the facility. Person-In-Charge (PIC) stated that knives are being used to slice onions until a new blade can be installed. A purchase order for the new blade was verified during the inspection.

• Troy Country Club Snack Bar, 1830 Peters Rd, Troy: Standard Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration at 50 ppm. Upon informing PIC, solution was brought to 200 ppm.

Observed personal food items stored improperly in reach-in cooler.

Observed working food containers not properly labeled. Label accordingly.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential microwave. Designate as employee only and/or replace.

Observed hand sink and three bay not properly sealed for cleaning. Seal accordingly.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed reach-in freezer door with significant dents. Also observed Eco Lab dispenser not properly calibrated. Repair.

Repeat; Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed inside of reach-in cooler and freezer unclean. Clean.

Comments:

Ensure Eco Lab dispenser is properly calibrated.

• Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Rd, Troy: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; Repeat; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

Repeat; Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

No towels or drying device at the bar handwashing sink.

Handwashing sign(s) not posted at the bar hand sink.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Handwashing sink near the grill area was not accessible due to large containers of oil being stored in front of the sink. Upon informing the person in charge, the containers of oil were moved.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Single-use gloves used improperly. An employee soiled their gloves during a prep task by touching their cell phone. The employee did not change gloves after them being soiled. Discussed with employee when gloves must be changed. The employee then washed their hands and donned new gloves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. A pair of tongs on the clean dish rack and the can opener were observed unclean with food debris. Both items were placed in the dish area to be cleaned.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. The following is a list of names and prep dates of food that was observed in the walk in cooler and reach in cooler and was not discarded after 7 days: 1. Santa Fe (6/5) 2. Pulled pork (6/4) 3. Cocktail sauce (6/9) 4. Buffalo ranch (6/9) 5. Tartar sauce (6/2) 6. Horsey (6/1) 7. Pie (6/3) 8. Sweet and sour (6/8) 9. Maple balsamic (6/8) 10. French dressing (6/9) 11. Italian (6/8) 12. Cut strawberries (6/2) Upon informing the person in charge, the above items were discarded.

Poisonous or toxic chemicals did not have manufacturers label. Observed two bottles of bleach that did not have their original label.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat; Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed pest control spray in the facility. Discussed with the person in charge that all pest control must be done by a licensed individual. Person in charge discarded the spray.

Observed employee food in the reach in cooler above the facilities food. Ensure employee food has a designated area to prevent contaminating the facilities food.

Working food containers throughout the facility were not properly labeled with their common name.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wet wiping cloths being stored out of solution.

Repeat; Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed the cutting board on the grill prep cooler discolored and scratched. Resurface or replace.

Repeat; Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. At time of inspection, the steamer was observed in disrepair and leaking water. During the inspection, Hobart was at the facility repairing the steamer.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed rubber spatulas that were missing pieces causing them to no longer be smooth and easily cleanable. Upon informing the person in charge, the spatulas were discarded.

The following equipment is not properly sealed to the wall/floor/ceiling: 1. Mop sink 2. 3 compartment sink 3. Hood vents

Repeat; Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The metal shelf next to the grill prep cooler was observed with dust and grease build up.

Repeat; The following areas were observed unclean: 1. The walls in the dish area 2.The fans in the walk in cooler 3. Under and behind equipment throughout the facility 4. Mop sink

Mops dried improperly. Mops were observed sitting in the mop sink, ensure all mops are hung to air dry.

Repeat; The dry wall behind the mop sink was observed in disrepair.

Repeat; Ventilation system not maintained. Observed a dusty ceiling vent over the clean dish rack in the dry stock area.

Repeat; FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.