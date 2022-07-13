Troy police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 8

SEARCH WARRANT: At approximately 10:30 p.m., a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of East Main Street. One adult male was arrested and incarcerated on multiple charges.

July 10

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: At approximately 8:50 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East Franklin Street for disorderly conduct. An adult male was transported to the hospital and a report was completed. Omar A. Osario, 23, was charged with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

July 11

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 11:59 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of Archer Drive and Brukner Drive. Driver was found to be suspended, in possession of drugs, and with a warrant. The driver was incarcerated.

THEFT IN PROGRESS: At approximately 1:20 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of West Main Street for a report of suspect that had stolen from Shoe Carnival. A female was incarcerated for robbery.

CRASH: Officers were dispatched to the rear parking lot of the police department at approximately 5:30 p.m. A report was taken.

CRASH: Officers were dispatched to Archer Park at approximately 7:45 p.m. in response to a crash. One female was cited in relation to the incident.

July 12

CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: At approximately 5:00 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Union Street in response to a criminal damaging complaint. A report was taken.

CRASH: At approximately 3:15 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of West Market Street in response to a private property crash. A report was taken.

TRESSPASSING COMPLAINT: At approximately 3:25 p.m., an officer responded to a trespass complaint in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Michael A. Griffin, 55, was charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Grant Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. in response to a report of an unruly juvenile. A report was taken and a juvenile male was incarcerated. The male juvenile offender was charged with third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, first-degree misdemeanor probation violation, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana.