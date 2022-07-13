Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by Piqua Police Department.

July 4

ASSAULT: At 3:21 p.m. at Kroger, officers responded to a report of a subject firing a pellet gun at two customers. No injuries were reported and the suspect information is being followed up on.

CRASH WITH NO INJURY: On East Ash Street and Centre Court at 6:33 p.m., a traffic crash occurred. A vehicle ran a red light striking a vehicle with right of way. The at fault vehicle was cited and the OH-1 was completed.

July 5

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: On Commerce Drive, a caller reported an unknown person broke in a building where he stores property and stole multiple items. An investigation is pending.

ASSAULT IN PROGRESS: At 11:46 p.m. on Park Avenue, officers responded to an assault in progress which resulted in the victim being transported to the hospital. Cruz Delasancha, 18, of Troy was arrested for criminal trespassing and assault. A male juvenile offender, 16, was arrested for criminal trespassing and assault- knowingly harming victim. Kendall Mikolajewski, 18, of Hendersonville, TN was arrested for criminal trespassing. Raven Ross, 18, of Piqua was also arrested for criminal trespassing.

July 6

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: On Nicklin Avenue, a female broke into a neighboring residence. Cleda Lovell, 60, of Piqua was arrested for burglary.

July 7

BURGLAR ALARM: At 7:46 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the business, Adam and Eve, showing front door motion. Upon arrival the open sign was on and the front door was unlocked. A male was found inside that was looking around and advised he did not know the store was not open. A key holder responded and the business was checked with nothing found missing or disturbed.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: At 4:24 p.m., a caller reported that an adult male stole items from a local business, Dunhams Sports Store, and fled the scene with a female. The case is pending further investigation.

July 8

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: At 1:48 p.m., a caller informed officers that an employee was possibly assaulted by another female. The other female told officers that the employee assaulted her. The female was trespassed from the location and both females were warned for disorderly conduct.

CRASH WITH INJURY: On West Water Street and Broadway Street at 3:45 p.m., there was a two vehicle crash with possible injuries. A citation was issued and the OH-1 was completed.

CRASH WITH INJURY: On North Wayne Street and West Water Street, there was a traffic crash that involved a vehicle running a red light and being hit by another vehicle. The at fault driver was cited and the OH-1 was completed.

July 9

DOMESTIC IN PROGRESS: At 1:10 p.m. officers received a report from a refused caller of a domestic between a boyfriend and a girlfriend. Upon arrival, the boyfriend alleged that the girlfriend injured him and had injures to support his claim. Jo Evans, 49, of Piqua was arrested for domestic violence.

July 10

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: At Walmart at 3:58 p.m., the business informed officers that a male who has been previously trespassed from the business was inside the business. The male was located inside the business which resulted in an arrest and upon searching him, officers located suspected drugs. Jonathan Reineke Jr, 31, of Piqua was arrested for criminal trespassing.