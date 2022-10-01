Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Aug. 25

• Sunset Meat Market, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/process review/variance inspection.

At time of inspection, determined an additional handwashing sink will be necessary for the convenient use of employees in the meat cutting area. Install additional handwashing sink.

Corrected during inspection; critical; At time of inspection, observed several bins of raw meats uncovered in the walk-in cooler. After informing PIC, the process was started to cover the uncovered foods. PIC stated lids would be obtained for the bins.

Corrected during inspection; critical; At time of inspection, observed can opener blade deteriorated and with food debris. After informing PIC, the can opener blade was discarded.

At time of inspection, observed employee beverages, lunches, and other food items stored along with facility food. Ensure employee foods are separated from facility foods in a dedicated so they are not stored in proximity with facility foods that could result in contamination.

At time of inspection, cold holding units were missing ambient air thermometers. Ensure each cold holding unit and freezer units have a temperature measuring device placed in the warmest part of the unit.

Observed back door to have a gap on the bottom letting light in. Ensure a door sweep is installed to prevent pest infiltration. PIC stated that he is working on getting a door sweep for this door.

At time of inspection, observed unsealed wood shelving in the facility. Ensure all wood in the facility is sealed so it is nonabsorbent.

At time of inspection, observed meat saw in walk-in cooler hung on a one-fourth inch twisted wire. The wire is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Remove or replace with a smooth and easily cleanable hanger.

At time of inspection, observed the following seals/gaskets to be cracked and in need of replacement: 1. Walk-in cooler door on meat cutting side, gasket deteriorated 2. Inside seal for smoker

At time of inspection, observed the following equipment not sealed to the wall: 1. Three-bay sink/FRP around sink 2. Handsink in restroom Ensure all fixed equipment is sealed to the wall(s).

At time of inspection, observed discolored and marred cutting boards that can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Resurface or replace discolored and marred cutting boards.

At time of inspection, observed the following non-food contact surfaces to have grease and/or dirt build up: 1. Doors of smoker unit 2. Smoker vent stack 3. Door gaskets of smoker doors 4. Bottom of deli display case 5. Retail cooler non-food contact surfaces

Critical; No water main back-flow prevention device could be located at time of inspection. A water main back-flow prevention device and expansion tank must be installed within 30 days

At time of inspection, observed the following physical facilities in need of repair: 1. Back area to the left and right of the walk-in deer cooler the floor/wall junctures deteriorated. 2. Deteriorated and missing cove base throughout the facility. Repair or replace existing deteriorated cove base and install new cove base in locations that do not have cove base. 3. Mounting holes in walls throughout facility.

At time of inspection, observed the following physical facilities with dirt and debris buildup in need of cleaning: 1. Floor of walk-in freezer 2. Under deli display cases 3. Meat hanging track – Walk-in cooler 4. Track flaps above walk-in cooler door – Rust and grease build up.

Comments:

Discussed custom processing processes and procedures with Person-in-Charge (PIC) at time of inspection.

Discussed menu with PIC, and a list of the foods packaged/made in-house will be sent via email to work through the Ohio Uniform Food Code requirements moving forward.

Discussed walk-in cooler walls with PIC, and to start thinking about resurfacing them if further deterioration occurs.

Ensure the 2022-2023 food license is posted in the facility.

It was determined during inspection that an additional handwashing sink will need to be installed in the meat cutting area for convenient use of employees.

Food Process Reviewed: Custom processing deer

-Deer is received from customer and an ODNR tag is attached to the carcass that remains with it throughout the whole process. The hide and head are removed, and the carcass is eviscerated, and hung in the dedicated deer cooler until processing. Processing begins, and once the deer are broken down and processed, the meat is wrapped, containerized, and placed in the freezer. The customer returns and picks up their processed deer.