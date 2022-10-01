Tippecanoe football guts out win over Troy in MVL action

TROY — It didn’t come easy.

But, the Tippecanoe football team was able to grind out a 21-7 victory over Troy in a game where all the scoring was in the first half.

The Red Devils improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL and will host Piqua, 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, Friday night.

Troy dropped to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the MVL and will travel to West Carrollton Friday night.

The Trojans, who rushed for 219 yards in the game, demonstrated that ability on the opening drive.

Jahari Ward carried the ball on nine straight plays before the drive stalled at the Red Devils 42.

Tipp then went 84 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard.

On a third-and-15 from the Tipp 11, quarterback Liam Poronsky hooked up with Stanley Clyne for a 43-yard game. With a roughing the passer tacked on, it moved the ball all the way to the Troy 31-yard line.

On second-and-10, Poronsky hooked up with Lukas Walker for the touchdowns and Jackson Kleather booted the PAT kick to make it 7-0.

Early in the second quarter, Troy’s Andrew Helman made an acrobatic interception near the sideline at the Troy 46-yard line.

It took six running plays for the Trojans to get in the end zone.

Ward had runs of seven and 12 yards to start the drive.

He ran 19 yards down to the Tipp eight-yard line and scored on the next play. Andrew Helman’s PAT kick tied the score at 7-7.

Tipp’s next possession ended with a Willie Ritchey interception, but Troy was unable to move the ball.

Tipp took over on its own 33 and went 67 yards in seven plays.

Poronsky hooked up with Clyne against, this for 38 yards on second-and-10.

A short run by Poronsky and late hit by Troy set the Red Devils up at the five-yard line.

Evan Liette ran the ball down to the one-yard line and Cael Liette scored on the next play.

Kleather’s PAT kick made it 14-7 with 3:37 remaining in the half.

On Troy’s next possession, Josh Dietz would recover a fumble at the Troy 32 with 2:29 remaining in the half.

Five consecutive runs by Xavier Jones would put the ball in the end zone.

Jones ran it in from six yards out with 48 seconds remaining in the half and Kleather’s kick made it 21-7 at the break.

Both teams would move the ball between the 20s in the second half, but there was no further scoring.

Tippecanoe’s DJ Martin made two big defensive plays in the fourth quarter.

First, with Troy starting on its own 14, he sacked quarterback Donnie Stanley at the one-yard line, forcing a punt.

On Troy’s next possession, he would intercept a pass at the the Troy 30 with 4:06 to go and Tippecanoe would run out the clock from there.

Poronsky led the Tippecanoe rushing attack with 40 yards on seven carries.

He completed 13 of 16 passes for 157 yards, with Clyne making three catches for 88 yards and Walker making two catches for 41 yards.

Andrew Oen also had an interception for the Tippecanoe and Josh Dietz would lead the Red Devil defense with 12 tackles.

Cael Liette had nine tackles and Trevor Silcox had six tackles.

Ward led Troy’s punishing running attack with 139 yards on 32 carries and Nick Kawecki added 65 yards on 13 carries.

Stanley was 3-for-9 passing for 35 yards and Ritchey had two catches for 20 yards and Kellen Miller had a 15-yard reception.

Noah Miller and Logan Ullery led the Troy defense with seven tackles each, while Devon Strobel and Bobby Rohlfs had five tackles each.

