Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Aug. 25

• Susie’s Big Dipper, 323 N. Main St., Piqua: Follow-up inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Back-flow prevention – air gap – insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed an insufficient air gap on the ice cream scoop dipper wells. Implement an air gap of 2-4 inches.

• Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy: Follow-up inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Back-flow prevention – air gap – insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet on the prep sink.

Comments:

At time of reinspection, critical violations were corrected.

Sandwich cooler foods observed holding greater than 41 F at time of reinspection. Continue to monitor temperatures and ensure foods are kept greater than 41 F at all times when stored in the sandwich cooler.

• Miami East High School, 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown: Standard inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

No violations at time of inspection.

Person in charge discussed cooling and reheating in bulk sometimes. The facility risk level will move to a level 4 for the 2023 licensing year.

Facility was observed very clean. Person in charge was very knowledgeable on food safety. Keep up the great work.

• Cavens Meats Inc., 7850 State Route 36, Conover: Standard inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Facility was observed clean at time of inspection. Observed no violations.

Aug. 26

• T-B’s Place and Patio, 118 E. Main St., Bradford: Consultation inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Consult inspection conducted to assess the condition of the ceiling in the storage area.

Building inspector examined the ceiling in question in the storage area to assess structural integrity. After examination, the building inspector did not see any issue with structural integrity.

Consult conducted with a building inspector from the Miami County Building Department.

Aug. 29

• Cinemark USA Inc., 1020 Garbry Road, Piqua: Standard inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; at time of inspection, observed hot dogs out of temperature for an unknown amount of time. After informing PIC, the hot dogs were voluntarily discarded.

Critical; at time of inspection, observed hot dogs in reach-in cooler at 58 F. After informing PIC the hotdogs were voluntarily discarded.

At time of inspection, observed reach-in cooler not properly holding foods greater than41 F. Ensure the reach-in cooler is serviced/adjusted so it holds TCS food temperatures greater than 41 F.

At time of inspection, observed the following not properly sealed to the walls: 1. Hand sink 2. three-Bay sink Seal these items to the walls.

Comments:

Do not store temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods in the reach-in cooler until it has been serviced and can hold food temperatures greater than 41 F.

• La Fiesta Express LLC, 1133 W. Main St., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; at time of inspection, observed the following making the hand sinks not easily accessible: 1. Back hand sink with buckets in front of it – corrected. 2. Prep area hand sink with paper cup in it – corrected. 3. Front hand sink next to register with take-out bags in it – corrected.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection, observed the following containers of food uncovered in the walk-in cooler: 1. salsa verde 2. salsa roja 3. queso 4. tomato puree 5. cut jalapenos & carrots. After informing PIC, the foods were covered properly.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection, observed the following items to be missing date marks: 1. salsa verde 2. salsa roja 3. queso 4. pico de gallo 5. tomato puree 6. cut jalapenos and carrots 7. large containers on right side of walk-in with various items. After informing PIC, the labeling process was started.

Corrected during inspection; critical; at time of inspection, observed several working containers of chemicals not properly labeled. After informing PIC, the labeling process was started.

At time of inspection, observed several working containers of food not labeled with the common name of the food. Label working containers with the common name of the food.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Ice machine cascading water over the ice in the bin. Adjust machine so it operates according to manufacturer specifications. 2. Walk-in cooler gasket observed torn. Replace gasket.

Comments:

Can opener blade condition is still acceptable but should be replaced soon. Person-in-charge (PIC) stated a can opener blade is on order and set to be replaced as soon as it comes in.

At time of inspection, observed ice machine bin with water cascading down over the ice. Have ice machine serviced so it functions according to manufacturer’s specifications.