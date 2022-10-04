Bites in the Heights food truck event set

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights will held the fourth annual Bites In The Heights food truck event at Rose Music Center this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature Dayton Food Trucks dishing out a variety of delicacies, children’s activities, a cruise-in car show and a movie screening of “Maleficent” starting at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Fifteen local food trucks serve specialty dishes and treats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the main gate of Rose Music Center. Enjoy drink specials all day long.

Representatives from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and SWAT Team will be on site with information tables. Browse classic and exotic vehicles during Kohlbacher’s Kustom Speed and Fab Cruise-In in the parking lot from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be a variety of children’s activities while a DJ spins music throughout the day. Stick around for a screening of “Maleficent” on the Rose Music Center stage beginning at 7 p.m.

Food trucks include: Top’s Best Foods, T’s Heavenly Taste, Just Jerks, Cinnamon Roll, Frios Gourmet Pops, What The Taco, Chicago Gyros and Dogs, McNasty’s, Lumpia Queen, Illy’s Fire Pizza, Wink’s Treats, Hot Dish Midwest Comfort Food, Backyard Smoke & Grill, Slide Thru and El Mapalé Colombiano.