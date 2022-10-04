Nominations open for Tipp City citizen, business awards

TIPP CITY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce.

This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show a significant, worthwhile contribution to the community.

Businesses nominated must be established for a minimum of three years and located in Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township (45371). Individuals nominated must be residents of Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township.

Recent past award recipients include:

Citizen of the Year in 2021 was Dr. Gretta Kumpf and in 2019 it was Rebecca Schinaman. The Young Professional of the Year in 2021 was Kevin Cox and Brandon Cox in 2019.

The Small Business of the Year award was awarded to Miami Valley Wine & Spirits in 2019 and to Glaser Softwater in 2018. The Business of the Year award in 2021 was given to Mauk Cabinets By Design and in 2019 it was awarded to Odawara Automation, Inc.

The complete list of past recipients, 2022 nomination forms and additional information about the award criteria are available at www.tippcitychamber.org or at the Chamber office located at 12 S. Third St., Tipp City.

Completed nominations should be received at the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in our community. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, Executive Director, at 937-667-8300 or at [email protected]