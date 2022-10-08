Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Aug. 31

• Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection.

At time of inspection, observed handsink near entrance to seating area without handwashing signage. Implement handwashing signage at this handwash sink.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection, observed can opener blade with food debris. After informing PIC, the can opener was pulled for cleaning.

At time of inspection, observed gap on the bottom left of the kitchen back door. Install a door sweep to prevent pest infiltration into the facility.

At time of inspection, observed the following not sealed to the walls in the bar area: 1. three-bay sink – seal to the wall 2. handsink – seal to the wall

At time of inspection, observed the following non-food contact surfaces in need of cleaning: 1. reach-in freezers with food debris on the bottom of the inside of the freezers 2. drip/crumb tray under grill in the kitchen with food debris build up

Comments:

Clean hood vents at a frequency that precludes dust build up. Discussed cleaning frequency with the Person-in-Charge (PIC).

• Sakai Japanese Bistro, 2303 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-up inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection, observed chlorine sanitizer bucket to have an approximate concentration of >200 ppm. After informing PIC, the bucket was dumped and a new bucket was made with the proper concentration.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food – date marking – at time of inspection, observed foods in the prep-cooler prepped >24 prior without date marks. Informed PIC that foods prepped >24 prior need to be date marked. After informing PIC, the date marking process was started.

Time as a public health control – four-hour time limit – at time of inspection, observed time as a public health control logs marked with 5 hours disposal times. After talking with PIC, the times were started when the rice started cooking. Informed PIC that the time should be marked for when the rice is removed from temperature control (hot holding). Moving forward.

Gloves – latex gloves – at time of inspection, latex gloves being used in the facility. Remove latex gloves from the facility and do not use them moving forward.

Multiuse utensils and food contact surfaces – material characteristics. – at time of inspection, observed raw sushi fish in direct contact with non-food grade paper towels.

Nonfood-contact surfaces – cleanability – at time of inspection, observed kitchen equipment covered in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Non-food contact surfaces need to be smooth and easily cleanable.

Drying mops – at time of inspection, observed mop drying sitting in the mop bucket. Ensure mops are hung up on the mop hanger for drying.

Backflow prevention – air gap – at time of inspection, observed prep sink in back area to not be properly air gapped. Ensure an air gap of 2” or twice the diameter of the pipe is achieved.

Comments:

At time of reinspection, discussed proper labeling for parasite destruction trace back to the fish in the freezer with the Person-in-Charge (PIC). Discussed methods of ensuring the proper parasite destruction trace back information stays with the fish when it is broken down and refrozen in the freezer.

Informed PIC that sushi fish is allowed to be stored in direct contact with paper towels per Ohio Department of Health.