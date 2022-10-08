Mainstreet Piqua brings back Harvest Days

PIQUA — Piqua is bringing back Harvest Days this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Piqua.

Harvest Days will take place from noon to 7 p.m. in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street and the 100 blocks of East and West Ash Street. Piqua Harvest Days will be an annual event in downtown Piqua. It originally started in 2019 but the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 Mainstreet Piqua Inc. partnered with the Piqua Arts Council to host Taste of Piqua.

The event will have numerous activities, performers, food trucks and vendors. From noon to 1:30 p.m. Jimmy Felts will be performing, followed by Josh Bledsoe and Brian Leingang from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and then Haywired will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be food from B&V Eatz, Dobo’s Delights, Cumberland Kettle Corn and the Scottish Thistle, located at 110 High St., will be open. The youth group Young Life will also be offering food alongside St. Boniface selling their sugar waffles.

Activities for the event include a pumpkin patch where guests can pick out a pumpkin if they bring a receipt from a purchase at one of Piqua’s downtown businesses or a non-perishable food item to donate to the Bethany Center. Piqua Kiwanis Club and K-Kids will have a pumpkin painting station and there will be various other games to play like giant jenga, putt putt golf courtesy of the Salvation Army and cornhole. Piqua Public Library is also doing a craft activity for any kids attending Harvest Days and will be giving away books.

Along with the multiple kid-friendly activities there will be multiple crafters giving demonstrations of their work and a costumed pet parade.

The costumed pet parade is also a pet costume contest. Winners of the pet costume contest can will $25 prizes there are three categories for the contest judging; spookiest pet, best pet and owner pair and best Harvest Days themed costume. There is no entry fee but pets must be registered by 3 p.m. in Canal Place and owners must have submitted their application, which can be found at mainstreetpiqua.com/harvest-days/. Pets participating must be leashed and the parade will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Following the day’s events Mainstreet Piqua will be holding a free outdoor movie night featuring the original “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to Readmore’s Hallmark in the 400 block of Main St. There will be free water and popcorn offered, but donations for the Bethany Center are appreciated.

Mainstreet Piqua would also like to remind guests to bring chairs and blankets for the live music performances and the movie night. They would also like to extend a thank you to their sponsors for Piqua Harvest Days; Premier Health, Apex Aluminum, Miami Valley Steel, Mutual Federal and Kettering Health.