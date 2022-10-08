Jury finds man guilty

TROY – A jury found Michael O. Fowler, 49, of Dayton, guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a two-day trial.

The sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Fowler was charged following a report that around December 2021, Fowler engaged in “sexual conduct” with a minor between the ages of 13 and 16, in Monroe Township, according to a document filed by the Miami County Municipal Court.

Fowler was held on a bond of $100,000 which was continued from Municipal Court to the Miami County Court of Common Pleas.

In other court news, on Friday, Oct. 7, David W. Knee, 47, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking.

Knee’s sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Knee’s attorney, Charles Slicer, requested the defendant’s bond to be altered to an own recognizance bond to handle charges in Montgomery County. Judge Jeannine N. Pratt declined the request, but would allow the defendant to be transported to Montgomery County to handle those charges.