Piqua Commissioners table rezoning legislation

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners again tabled two resolutions involving the rezoning of 662-plus acres of land that was previously annexed at the commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 20.

Commissioners initially tabled these two pieces of legislation at that Sept. 20 meeting. The two resolutions would allow for the land to be rezoned to heavy industrial and the city manager to enter into an economic development agreement with Piqua Materials, Hohman Farms, Schaurer, and J3 Development.

The commissioners voted to donate $100,000 to the capital improvement campaign for the Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA being constructed. Then, the city of Piqua will donate $25,000 for the next three years to the membership program for Piqua residents who are unable to afford a membership plan. The funds were made available following the pool demolition costs being lower than expected.

“I’m really, really excited about this agenda item,” said Commission Kazy Hinds. “I see this as a beginning.”

Executive Director Jim McMaken said, “I’d like to thank all of you for the consideration. We’ve awarded hundreds to Piqua residents (in membership fees).”

Mayor Cindy Pearson and Commissioner Jim Vetter recused themselves since they are employees at the YMCA.

Then, the commissioners approved the adoption of a finance policy and procedures manual, which according to Finance Director Jennifer Kahle, has never been written before. The approval of the resolution followed a 3-2 vote with Commissioner Jim Vetter and Vice Mayor Kris Lee voting against the resolution.

Prior to the vote, Vetter asked Kahle about a specific section of the manual, the cost recovery policy. Kahle responded by how and when rates and fees should be increased and allows departments to have an outline on how to recover their costs.

The next resolution was to award a contract to Kinnison Excavating Inc. for the manhole replacement project. The cost of the project is budgeted to be $297,000 with a 10% contingency. The scope of the project includes 22 manholes.

Next, the commissioners authorized the city manager to enter into a vehicle transfer agreement with the city of Centerville for the exchange a 2013 Freightliner M2 106 and New Way Cobra 20 waste body with 80,045.8 miles and a 2007 International Workstar 31-yard hopper and McNeilus Waste body with 94,146 miles with Piqua receiving the latter vehicle. According to Amy Welker, director of environmental and recreation services, the exchange will benefit Piqua and is an equal exchange.

The final resolution allowed the city’s law director, Frank Patrizio to petition a change of boundary lines of Washington Township to the Miami County Commissioners following the annexation of the 662-plus acres of land on Sept. 20.

The commissioners heard eight ordinances involving changes to the Piqua code, specifically to various changes in fees and rates. The ordinances were heard for the first time and will undergo the three-reading rule with two more readings following this meeting.

Then, the floor was opened up to public comments. Several residents spoke against the quarry and the Nicklin Avenue project.

Commissioner Chris Grissom informed the audience that he has prepared information on the Nicklin Avenue project to distribute to the public.

Eva Silvers, along with others, encouraged the commissioners to take the resolutions off the table and deny the resolutions involving the quarry for safety of the residents.

Paul Oberdorfer, city manager, then gave an update including thanking six of the city of Piqua employees for going to help with Hurrican Ian cleanup.