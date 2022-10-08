Warning Signs of Alzheimer program offered

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will partner with the Dayton Metro Library to host an in-person education program on the warning signs of dementia.

The program, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at Dayton Metro Library – West Branch, located at 300 Abbey Ave. in Dayton.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia are often confused with normal aging, but it is so important to know the differences,” said Melissa Dever, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “Recognizing the signs of Alzheimer’s disease early means your family could obtain a diagnosis sooner, and begin making important plans for the future.”

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join this program to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

“Memory loss is only one of many indications of the onset of Alzheimer’s,” said Dever. “Difficulty solving problems, having a hard time finding the right words, misplacing items, withdrawing from social activities — these can all be signs as well. Join us to learn about these and other warning signs you should be looking for, and hear about next steps you and your family can take.”

In 2021, there were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900 for more information.