Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Sept. 6

• UTC Aerospace, 101 Waco St., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; at time of inspection, observed can opener blade to have food debris build up. After informing PIC, the can opener was pulled for cleaning.

Corrected during inspection: at time of inspection, observed deli salads cooling in the display cooler. Informed PIC that the display cooler is not made to cool foods. After informing PIC, the deli salads were moved to the walk-in cooler to continue cooling.

At time of inspection, observed reach-in freezer door gasket to be torn. Replace reach in freezer door gasket.

At time of inspection, observed the following items not properly sealed to the wall: 1. Prep table next to the handsink in the kitchen area 2. Prep table in the drystock area next to the prep sink with the slicer on top of it Seal these fixed items to the walls.

Repeat; at time of inspection, observed cutting boards with staining and deep score marks. Resurface or replace cutting boards so surfaces can be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

At time of inspection, observed the following non-food contact surfaces to be dirty: 1. Sandwich cooler lid and corners of unit observed with food debris. 2. Seals and outsides of the lowboy cooler under the sandwich prep cooler with food debris and grease build up 3. Outside of Electrolux machine observed with grease build up 4. Reach-in freezer bottom observed with food debris build up. Clean non-food contact surfaces of equipment.

At time of inspection, smelled odor coming from grease trap. Ensure grease trap is serviced at a frequency that precludes odor escaping the grease trap.

Repeat; at time of inspection, observed dirt and food debris build up on the walk-in cooler floor. Clean walk-in cooler floor.

• Piqua Fish & Game, 9344 N. Spiker Rd., Piqua: Standard inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed diced tomatoes dated 8/30 in the reach-in cooler. Upon informing the Person-In-Charge (PIC), the diced tomatoes were voluntarily discarded.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed grime build-up on the roof of the ice machine. Clean.

Observed a hole in the back wall of the kitchen. Repair.

Walls not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed a paper plate taped to the back wall in the kitchen. Remove paper plate.

Comments:

Overall, the facility was well maintained and clean upon inspection. MCPH appreciates the dedication your facility shows to protect public health and prevent food-borne illness.