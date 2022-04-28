Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 12

• Pella Windows Market-C-Office, 1501 Experiment Farm Rd., Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <28 F

• Pella Corporation Troy Market-C, 1501 Experiment Farm Rd., Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <38 F and freezer frozen.

• Abbott Labs 2, 2 Abbott Park Way, Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <41F and freezer frozen.

• Abbott Nutrition – Tipp City Plant – Market C, 1 Abbott Park Way, Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <41F and freezer frozen.

• Hobart Westbrook – Market C, 101 Trade SQ, Troy: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <41.0 F and freezer frozen.

• Hobart Institute – Troy – Market C, 400 E Trade SQ, Troy: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <35.5F and freezer frozen.

• Crown Equipment – Troy Market C, 696-818 Dorset Rd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism observed working at time of inspection. Cooler <34.5 F.

• Honda Bldg 1, 151 Commerce Center Blvd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <40 F.

• Honda Bldg 2, 151 Commerce Center Blvd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: At time of inspection, leftmost cooler’s automatic shutoff mechanism did not trigger. PIC stated parts would be ordered the machine would be serviced as soon as possible. Person-in-Charge (PIC) moved food into rightmost cooler upon seeing the automatic shutoff not working.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanisms observed working on right cooler, and freezer, but not on left cooler. Left cooler <38.9 F, right cooler <38.0 F, freezer <12 F.

PIC moved the foods from the left cooler over to the right cooler upon observing the automatic-shutoff mechanism not working. Contact inspector to check left cooler prior to food being placed back inside it.

• ITW Food Equipment Group Micro, 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler <35.5F and freezer frozen.

• Springcreek Primary School, 145 E. U.S. Route 36, Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: Facility was clean and orderly at time of inspection.

April 13

• French Oil, 1035 W. Greene St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

FSO license not displayed.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism observed working on machine. Temp 41.0 F

• Harmony Systems & Services, 1711 Commerce Dr., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

FSO license not displayed.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism observed working on machine. Temp 41.0 F.

Coffee machine automatic-shutoff observed working at time of inspection.

• Hobart Distribution Center Cafeteria, 8515 Industry Dr., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

FSO license not displayed.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism observed working on machine. Temp 41.0 F

• La Fiesta Nueva, LLC, 836 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat: At time of inspection, no written procedures for time as a public health control. Discussed what would be needed with the PIC, and he stated they would get a procedure put together with their time marking sheet.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Time as a public health control – four hour time limit – Observed salsa dishes to be one hour past the time mark. Upon informing PIC, the salsas were voluntarily discarded.

Food storage – prohibited areas – At time of inspection, observed food in covered bins stored below a water line with condensation on it.

Equipment components kept intact, tight, and adjusted – At time of inspection observed cooler gaskets in disrepair on the following coolers: 1. Walk-in freezer door gasket. 2. Reach in cooler lower door gaskets (across from flat-top grill, against the wall). 3. Reach in cooler lower door gaskets (middle cooler across from flat-top grill and deep frier).

Backflow prevention – air gap – At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Soda machine ice bin next to beer cooler in kitchen is not air gapped. Air gap drain line. 2. Ice bin in bar area is not air gapped. Air gap drain line.

Comments: Air gaps both corrected at time of reinspection.

Salsa time marked correctly at time of reinspection.

Sanitizer concentration proper at time of inspection.

Attached time marking procedure to this report email.

• Speedway #5243, 900 Scott Dr., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Backflow prevention – air gap. – At time of inspection, prep sink did not have a proper air gap. Ensure sink is air gapped properly and email pictures to inspector.

• YWCA, 418 W. Wayne St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe food cooling. Instructed the PIC that cooling is to be timed when the food product reaches 135F and must reach 70F in 2 hours, and from 70F to 41F or below in 4 hours (6 total hours).

Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of food temperatures and times for safe cooking. At the time of inspection, the PIC was unable to state the correct cooking temperature for beef patties and cooked vegetables. Instructed PIC that beef is to be cooked to at least 155F and plant food to 135F.

Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed no health policy on site at the time of inspection. A copy was given to the PIC for future use.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed cooked vegetables in the reach-in cooler without a date mark. Upon informing the PIC, the cooked vegetables were date marked appropriately.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed a handheld can opener with a rusted blade. Upon informing the PIC, the can opener was voluntarily removed from service.

Ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed acoustic ceiling tiles in the kitchen area. Replace with smooth and easily cleanable tiles (i.e., vinyl)

Comments: At the time of inspection, the facility was clean and well maintained.

Ensure that proper procedures for cooling TCS food are implemented (135F to 70F in 2 hours, 70F to 41F in 4 hours) to prevent foodborne illness. Keep in mind that any TCS food held for more than 24 hours is to be date marked for 7 days (with day 1 being the day it is prepped).