Local briefs

Tea Party at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

PLEASANT HILL — Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant on Saturday, May 7 at 11 a.m. for a Tea Party. Bring Mom, a grandparent, or another favorite family member for tea and cookies at the library. Make a special craft and take home an iris bulb to enjoy. For all ages. Registration is required and available at the library, online at www.tmcpl.org, or by calling 937-676-2731.

Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 North Main Street in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-676-2731 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Fashion Show Flashback with the Troy Local History Library

TROY — Join the Troy Local History Library on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. for a Fashion Show Flashback. Enjoy a beautiful spring evening in there Hayner Cultural Center Courtyard where the ladies from Sycamore Spring Clothier will be modeling the latest fashions from 200 years ago. Sycamore Spring Clothiers is a midwest-based small business that makes hand-finished, period-correct clothing for 18th and 19th-century fairs and demonstrations. They have provided period dress for the Overfield Tavern dinner volunteers in the past. This program is appropriate for adults and families with children 5 and up. No registration is required. For more information, call 937-335-4082.

Presented by the Troy Local History Library at the Hayner Cultural Center located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. Troy Local History Library is located at 100 W. Main St. For more information, call the library at 937-335-4082 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Small Business Development Center at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — The Miami Valley Small Business Development Center will be providing free, in-depth, confidential business advising to small businesses in all phases of their life cycle at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on the third Monday of each month beginning Monday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is encouraged. Additional sessions are scheduled for July 18 and Aug. 22. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117.

To register, visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.