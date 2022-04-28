Commissioners meet in regular session, authorize county employments

By Haylee Pence

hpence@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met on Thursday, April 28, to authorize resolutions in a general meeting session.

The first resolution was to accept the resignation of Nikki Francis from their position as an administrative assistant/financial analyst for the Sanitary Engineering Department.

“We are sad to see her go,” a representative for the Sanitary Engineering Department stated and the commissioners agreed.

Therefore, the next resolution was for the employee requisition for a full-time administrative assistant/financial analyst for the Sanitary Engineering Department for a pay rate of $20/hour.

The next resolution was to authorize the employment of Allison Hempy and Haleigh Hubbell both for telecommunicator positions with the Communication Center for a pay range of $20.14/hour.

The final resolution was to proclaim May 2022 as National Drug Court Month to honor those who work in the drug courts focusing on helping people with long-term recovery through treatments and accountability.

“Drug court provides treatment and accountability needed to put people back on track. A lot of times, I think, we don’t really quite understand or even see the ramifications of what happens. Drug court month is a powerful demonstration of what has become our most successful drug program,” Commissioner Gregory Simmons stated.