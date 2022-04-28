Edison State president announces plan to retire

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — On April 27, Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson met in executive session with the Board of Trustees of the college to announce her intent to retire by June 2023. While no action was taken, the board discussed transition options, including the process of hiring a new president and the overlap time between Larson and the next president.

Chairman of the Edison State Board of Trustees Jim Oda, stated, “Dr. Larson’s announcement to retire creates mixed emotions. We greatly appreciate her leadership and vision but understand her desire for retirement.”

Larson states, “The faculty, staff, and students of Edison State have supported and inspired me from my first day on the job. The Trustees of the College have fueled the outstanding growth and success of Edison State with diligence and attention. The generosity of our foundation and community donors demonstrated faith in my vision for Edison State. You could not ask for a better working environment than I have experienced at Edison State. The college has the direction and the leadership that positions Edison State for unequalled success for the future.”

Larson was hired in July 2015 as the fifth president of Edison State and the first female president of the college. During her tenure as president, Edison State experienced over 50% growth in enrollment, planned and constructed the Robinson Student Career Center, opened two new campuses in Troy and Eaton, developed innovative workforce partnerships and best practices, and created a premier model of College Credit Plus student service with great success. Larson was also named one of the most influential female executives in the region for four consecutive years.