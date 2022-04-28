Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

April 24

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Deputy dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint in reference to the complainant’s neighbor shooting an arrow through a window frame on her residence on First Street in Fletcher. The neighbor was charged accordingly.

ACCIDENT: Deputies dispatched to the 2400 block of West State Route 571 in Monroe Township on a single-vehicle crash with unknown injury. After further investigation, one adult female was transported by Tipp City medics to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

April 25

HARASSMENT: A deputy spoke to a male in reference to a telephone harassment complaint on Tipp Canal Road in Tipp City at 9 a.m. A female was sending profane text messages in reference to a residence she rented from his family member.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy was dispatched to a theft complaint on the 8300 block of North County Road 25A in Springcreek Township at 10:42 a.m. Victim advised they needed a report filed for insurance. They did not wish to pursue charges. This case is closed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 2600 block of South Rangeline Road in Union Township in reference to an animal complaint involving several loose cattle damaging property. The owner of the cattle was located and charged accordingly after securing the cattle. This case is closed.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched to a trespassing complaint on the 7500 block of Versailles Road in Newberry Township at 3:29 p.m. The suspect had left prior to the deputy’s arrival. The reporting party requested the incident be documented in case of future occurrences.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy was dispatched on a prisoner transport to the Montgomery County Jail. Two individuals were transported to the Miami County Jail and turned over to corrections staff.

FRAUD: A deputy spoke with a resident of Bethel Township in reference to her identity being stolen. The reporting party requested the incident be documented.

CIVIL: A deputy served a civil protection order to a male subject on the 300 block of North Garber Drive in Tipp City at 4:36 p.m. The subject’s guns were taken and placed in evidence.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy spoke with the reporting party regarding a possible theft of a purse that occurred April 14, 2022 at the Miami County Safety Building. This case is pending.

April 26

INFORMATION REPORT: A deputy was dispatched to the area of East State Route 41 and South Alcony Conover Road in Alcony in reference to a brown Longhorn Steer in the roadway at 4:39 a.m. The deputy located the steer on the 8200 block of State Route 41. The steer was seen running north east, behind the 8300 block of State Route 41, into a tree line where the deputy lost visual.

Contact was made with the surrounding cattle owners on the 8500 and 8600 blocks of State Route 41. Both property owners advised the steer does not belong to them. They further advised the steer has been seen several times over the last few months and believe it has been lose for a while.

Dispatch found recent history from the fall of 2021 where an individual reported a steer/bull got loose from her property at on the 700 block of State Route 201 on Nov. 3, 2021. It’s unclear if she ever located the steer from that incident. Dispatch attempted to call her. A message was left for her in regard to this incident. Her information was imported into Spillman. This report is for informational purposes.

RECKLESS OPERATION: Deputy dispatched to a reckless operation call in reference a Red Dodge truck illegally passing a school bus while the bus lights and stop sign were deployed in the area of West State Route 41 and Washington Road in Concord Township.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy made contact with the reporting party in reference to two suspicious males that attempted to approach her on the 200 block of West Oakwood Avenue in Bradford. She requested the incident be documented. There are no suspects at this time. This case is closed.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A deputy responded to Troy City School’s bus garage on a reckless complaint. After reviewing bus video footage, Lawrence P. Edward, 40, of Dayton, will be cited with 4511.75, failing to stop for a school bus.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the 7700 block of Marlin Road in Newton Township in reference to a suspicious male knocking on the reporting party’s door and asking for gas money at 5:14 p.m. While speaking with the male, a family member returned home and the male left the residence immediately. The reporting party requested the incident be documented. This case is closed.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to Mansfield Petroleum, Inc. on Lytle Road on a trespassing complaint at 5:32 p.m. The caller advised that one adult male and two adult females entered onto property without permission. The caller confronted the three adults, who left the area without incident. A license plate number was obtained by the caller of the vehicle driven by the trespassers. This matter is pending.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 200 block of West Oakwood Avenue in Bradford in reference to a theft of a bicycle at 5:38 p.m. There are no suspects at this time. This case is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious priority call on the 4000 block of North State Route 48 in Newberry Township at 9:33 p.m. The caller advised that unknown subjects in a black car entered into the residence and removed property. The suspects left the area prior to the deputies’ arrival. The house was cleared by the deputies. No one was located in the house. The house was reported as vacant and facing foreclosure. This matter is pending.

April 27

DISORDERLY: At approximately 7:10 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to the 3200 block of East U.S. Route 36 in Brown Township in reference to a person possibly intoxicated in the roadway. Upon arrival, one male was found approximately 15 feet off the roadway. The male was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The male appeared to have an active civil protection order (CPO) that needed to be served. The male was cited for the drug paraphernalia and given the served the CPO.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the Mark Knoop Sports Complex on Eldean Road in Concord Township on a report that someone had broken into their vehicle and stolen a purse. There were no witnesses to the incident. This matter is pending.