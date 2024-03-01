Miami County levies on March 19 ballot

TROY — Voters in Miami County are being asked to consider a bond issue and the renewal or addition of several levies throughout the county that will be presented on the March 19 ballot in the primary election.

Elizabeth Township: The township is proposing an additional tax levy.

The purpose of the levy is to provide fire service, ambulance and emergency medical, and police services. The proposed levy including the costs of labor, and/or purchasing and maintaining equipment or vehicles, or to contract for such services that the county auditor estimates will collect $626,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 8 mills for each $1 of taxable value. This amounts to $280 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Bethel Local School District: The school district is proposing an renewal tax levy.

The language on the ballot asks if an annual income tax of 0.75 per cent on the earned income of individuals residing in the district should be imposed by Bethel Local School District to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2025 for a continuing period of time, beginning Jan. 1, 2026, for the purpose of current operating expenses.

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District: The school district is proposing an income tax levy.

The language on the ballot asks if an annual income tax of 1 per cent on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district should be imposed by Milton-Union Exempted Village School District, for a continuing period of time, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, for the purpose of current expenses.

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center: The technology center is proposing an additional tax levy is for the benefit of the technology center.

The additional tax is for the purpose of general permanent improvements, that the county auditor estimates will collect $4,469,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $49 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Tipp City Exempted Village School District: The school district is proposing a bond issue.

The language on the ballot asks if bonds should be issued by the Tipp City Exempted Village School District for the purpose of constructing, furnishing, and equipping a new PK-8 elementary school. The related site improvements and appurtenances thereto, will include but are not limited to: a sloped roof, floor finishes, and upgraded exterior materials; demolition of Nevin Coppock Elementary School and Tippecanoe Middle School; constructing, furnishing, and equipping a bus garage, with related site improvements and appurtenances thereto; constructing and improving new tennis courts; retiring existing indebtedness in connection with the construction of certain permanent improvements; and replacing existing equipment and constructing various permanent improvements school district-wide as necessary. This is in connection therewith in the principal amount of $87,008,933 to be repaid annually over a maximum period of 30 years. An annual levy of property taxes be made outside the 10-mill limitation, estimated by the county auditor to average over the repayment period of the bond issue 8.68 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $304 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025, to pay the annual debt charges on the bonds, and to pay debt charges on any notes issued in anticipation of those bonds.

