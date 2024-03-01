Piqua issues soil sampling update

Eamon Baird

[email protected]

PIQUA — The city of Piqua released an Environmental Site Assessment Report from WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc. concerning the soil sampling at the former water treatment plant located at 9300 State Route 66 in Piqua.

“As we’ve reported earlier in this space, last fall, with input from Ohio EPA, the city of Piqua contracted with a third-party independent contractor for sampling and a certified laboratory to test the city’s water sources and treated water supply. The sampling results from the city’s drinking water plant confirmed the water is safe for drinking, bathing, and cooking; results from sampling of source waters in the area show no contamination levels,” the news release stated.

WSP conducted the report with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the city of Piqua to determine if lithium-ion battery testing and burning activities at the site have resulted in environmental impairment.

Additionally, WSP subcontracted Summit Environmental Technologies (SET) Inc. from Cuyahoga Falls to perform the laboratory analyses. SET is a part of the National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (NELAP).

According to its report, WSP conducted the sampling activities on Jan. 22 and 23, collecting 23 soil samples, one stormwater sample, five wipe samples, and quality control samples.

Arsenic was the only analyte detected to exceed concentrations exceeding the Ohio EPA Leach-Based Soil Values (LBSV). The report stated none of the arsenic data exceeded the direct contact criteria for protecting human health.

“Arsenic was detected in site soil at concentrations ranging from 3.08 mg/kg to 18.2 mg/kg with six results exceeding the LBSV for protection of groundwater. Arsenic is naturally occurring in southwest Ohio soils, and concentrations detected in the site soil samples were at or near reasonably anticipated background levels,” the report stated.

Each soil sample detected one or more Target Analyte List (TAL) metals. The highest concentrations of lithium, cobalt, copper, and nickel were detected on the test pads.

Miami Valley Today reached out to WSP but they did not comment on the report.

To access the full report, visit the city of Piqua website at www.piquaoh.org.