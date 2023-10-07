Miami County levies on November ballot

TROY — Voters in Miami County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be presented on the Nov. 7 ballot in the general election.

City of Huber Heights: The city is proposing a continuation municipal income tax; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. The city of Huber Heights is seeking for the continuation of an existing 0.25% levy on income for a period of 10 years beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, and continuing until Dec. 31, 2034, for the purpose of police and fire public safety.

Village of Covington: The village is proposing an additional tax for the benefit of the village of Covington; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

The additional tax, the village is seeking, is for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings, or sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor. The additional tax may also be used for the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical service, administrative, or communication personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Ohio Revised Code, or the purchase of ambulance equipment, or the provision of ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company that the county auditor estimates will collect $173,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $105 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Village of Fletcher: The village is proposing a renewal tax levy for the benefit of the village of Fletcher; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax, the village is seeking, is for the purpose of ambulance services that the county auditor estimates will collect $5,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $100 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for four years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Village of West Milton: The village is proposing a renewal tax levy for the benefit of the village of West Milton; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax, the village is seeking, is for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, repair and operation of streets, including storm sewers incident thereto that the county auditor estimates will collect $190,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $71 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Brown Township (Unincorporated): The township is proposing a renewal tax levy for the benefit of Brown Township; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax, the township is seeking, is for the purpose of current expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $52,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $46 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

Lostcreek Township Fire District One: Township’s fire district one is seeking a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Lostcreek Township Fire District One, which consists of all of the unincorporated territory contained within Lostcreek Township; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of tax is for the purpose of ambulance service, emergency medical service, or both that the county auditor estimates will collect $35,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $35 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Staunton Township Fire District One: Township’s fire district one is seeking a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Staunton Township Fire District One; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax is for the purpose of providing fire, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services that the county auditor estimates will collect $61,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $27 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Union Township: The township is proposing a renewal tax levy for the benefit of Union Township (including the village of West Milton); a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax for is for the purpose of senior citizens services or facilities that the county auditor estimates will collect $51,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.25 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $7 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Forest Hill Union Cemetery: A renewal of a tax is being sought for the benefit of Forest Hill Union Cemetery;a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax is for the purpose of operation and maintenance of the cemetery that the county auditor estimates will collect $245,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.7 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $17 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District: The school district is proposing an additional tax levy; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

The additional tax levy for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit of the school district in the sum of $2,000,000 annually, and a levy of taxes be made outside of the 10-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 7.62 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $267 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for seven years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

Northmont City School District: The school district is proposing an additional tax levy; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

The additional tax levy for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the school district in the sum of $4,066,000 and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the 10-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 5.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $193 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a period of 10 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center: The technology center is proposing an additional tax levy is for the benefit of Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

The additional tax is for the purpose of general permanent improvements, that the county auditor estimates will collect $4,469,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $49 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

Tipp City Public Library: A renewal of a tax is being sought for the benefit of Tipp City Public Library; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax is for the purpose of current expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $307,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.75 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $26 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Tipp City Exempted Village School District: The school district is proposing an renewal tax levy; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A levy renewing an existing levy is for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the school district in the sum of $5,607,516 annually, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 9.68 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $339 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 7 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

Troy City School District: The school district is proposing a bond issue and tax levy; a majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Passage of the bond issue and tax levy will authorize the Troy City School District to do the following:

1. Issue bonds for the purpose of participating in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Classroom Facilities Assistance Program by raising the school district’s portion of the basic project cost and locally funded initiatives not exceeding one-half of the school district’s portion of basic project cost, by constructing three new PK-4 buildings and a new 5-6 building, including technology, site improvements, furniture, equipment, demolition and abatement of existing structures, landscaping, utilities, other program improvements and all necessary appurtenances in the principal amount of $87,832,471 to be repaid annually over a maximum period of 37 years, and levy a property tax outside of the ten-mill limitation, estimated by the county auditor to average over the bond repayment period 4.66 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $163 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, to pay the annual debt charges on the bonds, and to pay debt charges on any notes issued in anticipation of those bonds.

2. Levy an additional property tax to provide funds for the acquisition, construction, enlargement, renovation, and financing of permanent improvements that the county auditor estimates will collect $2,286,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $81 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 29 years.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.