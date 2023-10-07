Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
FRIDAY
-1:13 a.m.: drug possession. Chip A. Mills, 31, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.
THURSDAY
-9:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Scudder Street.
-8:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Ellerman Street.
-5:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of disturbance/fight in the 900 block of New Haven Road.
-9:46 a.m.: driving under suspension. Luther Watkins, 48, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.
-8:32 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Kienle Drive.
WEDNESDAY
-11:38 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at 1 More on Wood Street.
-9:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.
-8:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road. John R. Camden, 45, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
-7:37 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Skate Park on South Street. Robert E. Knell III, 35, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.
-7:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road.
-2:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Clinton E. Gillem, 38, of Piqua, was charged with theft.
-11:37 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Downing Street.
-9:42 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Safe Haven on North Wayne Street.
