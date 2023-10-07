Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

FRIDAY

-1:13 a.m.: drug possession. Chip A. Mills, 31, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

THURSDAY

-9:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Scudder Street.

-8:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Ellerman Street.

-5:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of disturbance/fight in the 900 block of New Haven Road.

-9:46 a.m.: driving under suspension. Luther Watkins, 48, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-8:32 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Kienle Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at 1 More on Wood Street.

-9:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road. John R. Camden, 45, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

-7:37 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Skate Park on South Street. Robert E. Knell III, 35, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.

-7:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road.

-2:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Clinton E. Gillem, 38, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-11:37 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Downing Street.

-9:42 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Safe Haven on North Wayne Street.

