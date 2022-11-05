Miami County marriage licenses

By

Information provided by Miami County Probate Court.

Jayde Belinda Anderson, 27, to Tyler David Guenin, 27, both of Piqua.

Jaqueline Ontiveros Godinez, 22, to Dylan Steven Gentry, 24, both of Tipp City.

Patrisha Ann Dill, 53, to Joseph Allan Crotinger, 54, both of Casstown.

Sonja Emmy Rom, 59, to William Shane Michael, 52, both of Tipp City.

Kathleen Ann Allen, 60, to David King Andrews, 60, both of Piqua.

Destiny Sierra King, 24, to Drew Elliot Burghardt, 25, both of Troy.

Kylie Nicole Howell, 22, to Matthew Scott Taylor, 22, both of Tipp City.

Jason Wayne Amos, 44, to Juanita Ann Wappelhorst, 44, both of Troy.

Arzu Rustamovna Akhmedova, 18, to Anvar Aziz Aydin, 20, both of Tipp City.

Summer Marie Cayton, 21, to Nathan Layne Wolf, 22, both of Piqua.

Sarah Marianne McGuire, 25, to Riley Patrick James Hart, 28, both of Bradford.

Margaret Ann Phillips, 24, to Randy Clay Ward, 28, both of West Milton.

Jessica Renee Pierre, 32, to Dustin Scott Colbert, 33, both of Tipp City.

Andrew Dean Binklet, 31, to Amber Lynn Schaffer, 31, both of Casstown.

Kayla Paige Zirkle, 24, to James Matthew Hobbs, 34, both of Covington.

Megan Elizabeth Grube, 23, to Andrew Thomas Schaefer, 23, both of Troy.

Seth Lee Griffith, 24, to Madison Nicole Stookey, 22, both of Troy.

Alexander Cole Thompson, 26, to Ashley Nicole Egan, 24, both of Piqua.

Hannah Loren Truman, 25, to Christopher James Ellington, 26, both of Troy.

Gina Marie Now, 44, to Andy J. Brummett, 38, both of Troy.

Jeremy Allen Moser, 43, to Akacia Starr-Cornick Davis, 39, both of Troy.

Megan Rose Hedrick, 30, to Nathan Loring Massie, 30, both of Piqua.

Keaton James William Pfeiffer, 23, to Brianna Bailey Hopper, 25, both of Tipp City.

Autumn Nicole Prater, 24, to Charles Andrew Rosener Sr., 37, both of Troy.

Haley Kristen Hall, 36, to Matthew Robert Donachy, 36, both of Troy.