Miami County Ob/Gyn joins Wilson Health

TROY — Dr. Daniel Dilworth and Miami County Ob/Gyn have joined the Wilson Health Medical Group network.

The medical office will remain located at 1930 Prime Court, Suite 105, Troy.

“We will continue to provide our patients the same high quality care they’ve come to know and trust, yet with even greater access to comprehensive women’s health services in our community,” said Dr. Daniel Dilworth, obstetrician and gynecologist.

All of the current Miami County Ob/Gyn providers and staff will be joining the Wilson Health system including: Shelley Maier, Certified Physician Assistant, Raychel Miramontes, Certified Nurse Midwife, and Amy Warner, Ultrasonographer.

“As a patient, you won’t notice much of a change at all. In fact, our staff, office location and phone number will remain the same,” said Dilworth. “All childbirth deliveries and surgical procedures will now be performed at Wilson Health’s Family Birth Center and hospital in Sidney, Ohio.”

With over 50 physicians and advanced practice providers, Dilworth and the Miami County ObGyn team will be joining on of the area’s leading medical groups in both primary and specialty care services.

“For over 24 years, I’ve dedicated my career to Obstetrics and Gynecology and to the patients throughout the Miami County and surrounding areas,” said Dilworth. “I, along with the entire team, look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care to women throughout the region for years to come as part of the Wilson Health family.”

To schedule an appointment, patients can call 937-339-7982. For more information on Wilson Health and their women’s health services, visit www.wilsonhealth.org.