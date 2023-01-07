Dr. Leelmohan Ravikumar returns to Upper Valley Family Medicine in Piqua

PIQUA – Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, is returning to Upper Valley Family Medicine – Piqua.

Ravikumar graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, North Brunswick, New Jersey. He completed his residency in family medicine at Clinton Memorial Hospital/University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2013.

Ravikumar will join Matthew Ross, APRN, Joey Uhl, AGNP, and Chelsea Warner, AGNP-CNP, at the practice. The practice is located at 280 Looney Road, Suite 101, in Piqua. New patients are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled online PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-778-1650.