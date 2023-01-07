U.S. News recognizes Premier Health Hospitals’ maternity care

DAYTON — U.S. News & World Report has named Upper Valley Medical Center Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center to its annual list of hospitals for best maternity care.

The list is intended to help expectant families make informed choices about where to seek high quality care for uncomplicated pregnancies. To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals must excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families. High-performing hospitals had fewer early deliveries, fewer C-sections, and fewer newborn complications than other hospitals, as well as higher rates of breast milk feeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a high performing rating.

The recognition speaks to a culture of safety within Premier Health, said Melissa Merritt, MSN, RN, NE-BC, associate chief nursing officer, Berry Women’s Center, Miami Valley Hospital.

“We have put processes in place to purposefully tackle specific issues that impact maternal and infant mortality and morbidity,” Merritt said. “This award reflects those quality initiatives.”

Maternity Services at Miami Valley Hospital delivers more babies than any other hospital in the region. With southwest Ohio’s only high-risk maternity center and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the same facility, mothers and babies receive the most comprehensive care. The Family Beginnings Birth Center offers a natural childbirth experience that focuses on family involvement and wellness and supports the natural process of birth. Miami Valley has Perinatal Intensive Care Unit for mothers in need of high-risk care before and after birth.

Maternity Services at Upper Valley Medical Center, labor and delivery happen in the same private, spacious room. Each suite provides an attractive, home-like setting that ensures the mother, baby, and support person’s comfort, privacy, and security. From hydrotherapy to the Level II Special Care Nursery and TeleNeonatology, the birthing and maternity services combine the comfort of home with advanced technology and experienced medical staff.