On the agendas

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 500 N. Market St.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education will hold a work session on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Tipp City Board of Education building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/eVUx8TmqYIA.

Piqua Planning Commission

The Piqua Planning Commission is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meetings are hosted in the Piqua Commission Chambers at the Municipal Government Building located at 201 W. Water St.

The agendas can be found at

Miami County Council

The Miami County Council will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the County Garage on 25A in Piqua.

West Milton Village Council

The West Milton Village Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.