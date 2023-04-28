Miami County Opioid Grant program deadline extended

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved an expansion on eligible expenses, as well as a deadline extension for the Miami County Opioid Settlement Grant Program during their general session on Thursday, April 27.

Organizations meeting the eligibility criteria for the 2023 Miami County Opioid Settlement Grant application may now include operating expenses (i.e., payroll, benefit costs, mortgage/rent, utilities, etc.) in their requests. Due to this change, the board also authorized an extension of the application deadline from 9 a.m. on May 1 to 9 a.m. on June 2.

Applicants who have already submitted their packets and do not wish to make any changes in light of this amendment are not required to resubmit any paperwork.

The amended grant application is available under “Donation & Grants” on the commissioners’ page at https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/122/Commissioners or on their Facebook page.

For more information, contact Angela Lewis, human resources director, at 937-440-5996 or [email protected]