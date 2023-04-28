Schoolhouse Park Project receives $30K from MC Commissioners

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Covington Schoolhouse Park project was approved to receive $30,000 from the Miami County Commissioners at their meeting on Thursday, April 27.

The funds will be from the unrestricted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and will be used for the pavilion aspect of the project.

The resolution states, “The funds would be utilized for the construction of a pavilion as part of the village multimillion-dollar Schoolhouse Park Project and provide a major attraction for residents to include this pavilion as well as a playground, splash pad, amphitheater, and several other features.”

The commissioners also authorized the replacement of the Miami County Sheriff Patrol Training Center’s roof by Enterprise Roofing, of Dayton. According to the resolution, the roof is in “extremely poor condition.”

The project includes hauling the old material, ice/water underlayment, new asphalt shingles, and more. The cost of the project is $26,000.

Finally, the commissioners approved an amendment to the LPA Federal Local-Let project agreement for the construction of the Tipp-Elizabeth Road bridge. The agreement is between Miami County and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Paul Huelskamp, Miami County engineer, stated that the actual cost of the project is going to be more than the previously estimated cost due to inflation and other factors. Huelskamp said that ODOT approved the additional funding which will be reflected in the amendment to the agreement under the funding section.

Then, Jeff Morford, of Bethel Township, spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. He discussed the annexation issues from Bethel Township to other cities including Huber Heights and New Carlisle. He discussed the impacts of the annexation on the Bethel School system, which would take on the students from the annexed land.

Commissioner Wade Westfall encouraged Morford and those against the annexation to continue to speak to state representatives regarding the annexation laws.