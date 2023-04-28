Winans’ closed in remembrance of COO

PIQUA — It is with a heavy heart that a representative of Winans Chocolates + Coffee writes to inform the community that Amy Snyder, COO of Winans Chocolates + Coffees, passed away unexpectedly from medical complications last week. All Miami and Shelby County Winans locations, as well as the chocolate factory, coffee roastery and offices, will be closed on Thursday, April 20, in remembrance of Amy.

Snyder began working with Winans as a barista at the age of 18 and was with the company for 26 years. During this time, she helped build the brand from just two to 19 locations across the Dayton and Columbus markets. Most recently, Snyder served as the director of operations and, in March of 2021, was elevated to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Her interpersonal skills, personal care for every team member and instincts set her apart as a leader. She embraced Winans’ core values, including personal growth. In her time here, she became an expert in franchising, finance and accounting, logistics, compliance, human resource, communication, manufacturing and retail operations. She wore many hats at Winans, but, more than anything, her comforting and caring presence will be missed every day. She was a very special person to her employees and was a steady source of support through life’s challenges.