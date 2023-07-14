PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s collaboration with local photographer Mike Ullery to create a deck of playing cards that features photographs taken throughout Miami County is now available for purchase.

This exceptional deck of playing cards showcases the rich heritage and scenic beauty of Miami County through a collection of 54 stunning photographs.

The playing cards can be purchased for $10 per deck from Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main Street and Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main Street in downtown Piqua. For more information about the Miami County playing cards, call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.