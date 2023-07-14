Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 2-8

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS, Spirit EMS was called to 70 emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s 60 more calls than the week prior.

The majority of the calls originated on the grounds of Country Concert. The remainder were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

In the Houston EMS district last week, there were four EMS calls dispatched by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. Three of the four were on Monday alone. One of the three calls on Monday was a secondary call which a second Spirit EMS crew handled. It wasn’t again until Saturday when there was another call. That call was an ATV accident on private property. Spirit EMS was assisted by Lockington firefighters and first responders along with Shelby County deputies. All four patients were transported from the scene. Two were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney; one to Upper Valley in Troy; and one to Kettering Health Troy.

At Country Concert, Spirit EMS was assisted by deputies, County Concert Quality Assurance staff, and Key II security personnel on numerous EMS calls. Fort Loramie firefighters assisted at the scene of one incident and set-up a landing zone for Care Flight for a patient who suffered a medical emergency. Of the 66 dispatches, 19 incidents involved EMS personnel obtaining a refusal after an evaluation and/or being unable to locate a patient in need of medical assistance; 35 patients were transported to the first-aid area for further evaluation and treatment and then subsequently released; 10 patients were transported to Wilson Health; one patient was taken to Kettering Health Piqua; and one patient was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. There were six more dispatches to EMS calls at this year’s concert than last year.

Spirit EMS responded to 100-percent of its dispatched calls last week.