Miami County real estate transactions

Troy

• Christopher N. Clark and Susan E. Clark to Amber D. Smith and Jason Smith, one lot, $300,000.

• Thomas Zilles to Maria A Shamblin, one lot, $56,700.

• Harbor West Land Company, LLC to S.M. O’neal Construction L.L.C., one lot, $45,900.

• Halifax Land Company, LLC to Harlow Builders, Inc., one lot, $99,900.

• Troy Land Development, Inc. to NVR, Inc., one lot, $65,900.

• Troy Land Development, Inc. to NVR, Inc., one lot, $70,900.

• Dave Duchak, Sheriff Of Miami County, Ohio and Michael Myers to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, one lot, $47,000.

• John Wilson and Kristie Wilson to Brian Couchot, one lot, $180,000.

Piqua

• Alexander Telecom, Inc. and Indian Ridge Builders, DBA, to Mark Rudasill and Michelle S. Rudasill, one lot, $40,000.

• Jack H. Maier to Samuel Mastromatteo, two lots, $137,000.

• Vandna Raval, Family Trust, Yagnesh Raval, Trustee, and Vandna Raval Family Trust, to Openspace Leasing, LLC, one lot, $115,000.

• Sullenberger Rentals, LLC to DSK Piqua 10 LLC, two lots, $125,000.

• Martha Wilson to Amanda M. Ellis, one lot, $84,000.

Huber Heights

• NVR, Inc. to Suzanne Wilson, one lot, $305,100.

• D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Joseph S. Chapman and Sarah J. Chapman, one lot, $350,500.

West Milton

• NVR, Inc. to Christopher Krull and Jennifer Krull, one lot, $247,300.

Tipp City

• Robinson Benanzer Development II, LLC to Benanzer Custom Homes, N.A., Inc., one lot, $0.

• Ellen J. Dodd and Jerrold J. Dodd to Kevin M. Cooney, one lot, $143,900.

• Patrick J. Turner to James A. Berger and Shirley J. Berger, one lot, $188,500.

Covington

• Kimberly A. Hagan and Michael T. Hagan to Michael Kloecker and Piyaphat Kloecker, one lot, $200,000.

• Mr. Cooper, D/B/A and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Covington Newberry Historical Society, one lot, $84,000.

• Jo Anne Huffman to Hannah L. Marshal and Troy J. Schultz, one lot, $269,900.

Monroe Township

• Brian J. Newhouse and Melanie T. Newhouse to Evan W. English and Layne E. English, 0.734 acres, $341,000.

• Gretta Kumpf and Joseph Kumpf to Kristine Mathias and Nicholas Mathias, 4.315 acres, $850,000.

• Valeria D. McLaughlin to John P. Everson, one lot, $79,900.

• Neil C. Buckwalter to Neil C. Buckwalter and Rosemary Dix, one lot, $0.

• Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, Dale Mosier, IRA, and Susanne Mosier, IRA, to Ashley Fox and Nathan Fox, 10.358 acres, $212,300.

Concord Township

• Emari, AKA, Emari Family Limited Partnership, Estate Of Evelyn L. Sheafer, Mari Sheafer Snipes, Executor, to Mari S. Snipes, 44.964 acres, 0.023 acres, and 0.013 acres, $0.

• Emarc, AKA, Emarc Family Limited Partnership, Estate Of Evelyn L. Sheafer, Mari Sheafer Snipes, Executor, to Marc W. Sheafer, 0.417 acres and 10.866 acres, $0.

• Ematt, AKA, Ematt Family Limited Partnership, Estate Of Evelyn L. Sheafer, and Mari Sheafer Snipes, Executor, to Matt H. Sheafer, 44.062 acres and 0.938 acres, $0.

• Jeffrey A. Snipes and Mari S. Snipes to Jeffrey A. Snipes and Mari S. Snipes, 44.964 acres, 0.023 acres, and 0.013 acres, $0.

• Anne L. Sheafer and Matt H. Sheafer to Anne L. Sheafer and Matt H. Sheafer, 44.062 acres and 0.938 acres, $0.

Newberry Township

• Adam Richard Hess and Emily Suzanne Hess to Bryan J. Miller, one lot, $104,000.

• Diane Polhamus, Attorney In Fact, Janet R. Stover, Janet Stover, AKA, Paul E. Stover, Paul E. Stover, Jr., AKA, Paul Stover, AKA, to Eric Michael Donaldson and Lyndsay Donaldson, 2.1969 acres, $0.

Union Township

• Benjamin P. Black, Martin P. Black, and Wendy Farrar Black to Benjamin P. Black and Martin P. Black, one lot, $0.

• Dave Duchak, Sheriff Of Miami County, Ohio, Robin M. Roberts, and Sheriff Of Miami County, Ohio to Arch City Realty Group, LLC, 1.255 acres, $136,000.

Newton Township

• Janet E. Christie, FKA, Janet E Christie-Twiss, Robert C. Twiss, and Robert Twiss, AKA, to Janet E. Christie-Twiss and Robert C. Twiss, 10.001 acres, $0.

• E. Wayne Edmonds, Elbert Wayne Edmonds, AKA, and Vickie E. Edmonds to Elbert Wayne Edmonds, Co-Trustee, Vickie E. Edmonds, Co-Trustee, and Edmonds Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.