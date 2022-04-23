Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 7

• Speedway #5401, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat;:At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Knife/utensil magnet strip very rusty. Replace or discard. 2. F’real machine cooler torn gasket. Replace. 3. Leftmost soda fountain machine observed to be leaking at time of inspection. Repair machine so it does not leak.

Repeat: At time of inspection, handsink and plate behind dishwasher were not sealed to wall. Seal to the wall.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed the following surfaces dirty that need to be cleaned: 1. Cafe cooler gaskets buildup of dirt and debris. 2. Slushi machines back plastic “flap” on all machines observed with dirt build-up. 3. Ice Follett machine “nozzles” observed with coffee splash build-up.

Critical; repeat: At time of inspection, observed the drain lines for the pop machine to not be properly air gapped at the floor sink under the machine. Ensure a proper air gap for the lines and send pictures to inspector.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed the following physical facilities to be dirty: 1. Floor sink under soda machine mold-like build-up. 2. Ceiling vent and surrounding tiles with dust build-up.

Comments: Called the store and PIC stated the air gap has not yet been corrected. Informed PIC that an in-person re-inspection will occur on or after 04-13-22 to confirm the air gap on the soda machine is corrected.

• Speedway #5243, 900 Scott Dr., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat: Observed the following the knife magnet strip to be rusted, and have clean knives stored on it. Replace or discard.

Repeat: Observed 3-bay sink and dishwasher not sealed to the wall. Seal equipment to the wall.

Repeat: Observed water line running into soda fountain machine to be leaking into a bucket (in cabinets under machine). Repair leak.

Critical; repeat: At time of inspection, prep sink did not have a proper air gap. Ensure sink is air gapped properly and email pictures to inspector.

Repeat: At time of inspection, freezer fan was making an extremely loud clicking noise, caused by ice build-up behind the fan. PIC mentioned ice build-up being an issue, and it appears the condensation line heating element is not functioning properly. Repair.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed back storage and prep area to not have a smooth and easily cleanable ceiling. Currently the ceiling is unfinished.

Repeat: Observed floor sink in cabinet under slurpee machines to have a large amount of mold-like build-up. Clean floor sink.

Comments: Called the store and PIC stated the air gap has not yet been corrected. Informed PIC that an in-person re-inspection will occur on or after 04-13-22 to confirm the air gap on the prep sink is corrected.

• Comfort Suites, 1800 Towne Park Dr., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Time as a public health control – four hour time limit – Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). At time of inspection, milk was observed being stored on ice without a 4 hour time mark.

Time as a public health control – written procedures – No written procedures for time as a public health control.

Comments: At time of follow up inspect, the milk stored on ice was time marked for 4 hours.

Person in charge provided written procedures for time marking.

• Residence Inn, 87 Troy Town Rd., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat: At time of inspection, no written procedures for time as a public health control.

Repeat: At time of inspection, all sanitizer test strips expired. PIC stated new test strips would be ordered.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Manual and mechanical warewashing equipment, chemical sanitization (quaternary ammonium) – temp., pH, concentration, and hardness – Sanitizer buckets measured at <50 ppm of Quat. PIC stated they would use the washing machine until sanitizing contractor can come out and adjust concentration.

Food-contact surfaces – cleanability – At time of inspection, observed can opened with a blade that was no longer smooth and easily cleanable. After showing the opener to the PIC, it was voluntarily discarded.

Multiuse utensils and food contact surfaces – material characteristics. – Observed non-food grade plastic tub with dry rice stored in it. Obtain food-grade container for rice storage and cease use of non-food grade tub.

Comments: Critical violations corrected at time of inspection.

Can opener with blade that was no longer easily cleanable was discarded 04-01-22 at original inspection.

• 2 Lunas LLC, 12 S. Tippecanoe Dr., Tipp City: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Temperature measuring devices. – Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. Observed a missing thermometer for a reach-in cooler. Ensure functional thermometers are in all hot and cold holding equipment.

Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food – date marking. – Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed the following food products with no date mark: 1. Fried chicken in the pepsi reach-in cooler. 2. Cooked vegetables in the pepsi reach-in cooler. 3. Cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. 4. A pan of portioned salsa in the reach-in cooler next to the drink stations. All items were prominently date marked. Due to the severity of the date marking issue, proper date marking procedures will be checked at the re-inspection.

Floor and wall junctures – coved, and enclosed or sealed. – Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing cove base underneath the 3 compartment sink. Fill in the missing cove base and seal accordingly.

Cleaning ventilation systems, nuisance and discharge prohibition. – Ventilation system not maintained. Observed the grill hood vents with grease and grime deposits. Clean.

PIC: duties – ensure employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report their health information – Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

Comments: At the time of re-inspection, PIC made good effort fixing many of the violations from the last report. Keep up with date marking and maintaining proper storage order in the walk-in cooler.

• Broadway Elementary School, 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed 2 dented cans stored in the dry-stock area. Upon informing the PIC, the cans were voluntarily discarded.

Outer opening not protected. Observed gaps with sunlight shinning through around the outside door next to the two reach in freezers.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. At time of inspection, observed food such as rice and brown sugar being store in single use buckets originally containing cherries. Ensure single use articles are not being reused.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed 2 cutting boards that were discolored and marred.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential toaster, food processor and a hand mixer.