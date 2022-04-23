Troy baseball picked up two wins over weekend

TROY — The Troy baseball team made the most of their opportunities.

And Trayce Mercer battled his way to a complete game win on the mound in a 6-1 victory over Friday to complete the sweep of the season series.

The Trojans kept pace with Butler, improving to 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the MVL.

Sidney outhit Troy 4-3 in the game, but Troy found a way to get the runs across.

“It is not always about getting hits,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “I thought we had better at bats tonight. They didn’t always end up in hits. I thought we did a good job being patient early and making Mitchell (Sidney starter Mitchell Davis) throw a lot of pitches.”

It was Sidney who scored first in the second to go up 1-0.

Aiden Booth doubled and scored on Nick Nuss’ single.

With two outs, Mercer walked the eight, nine batters to load the bases, before striking out the leadoff batter to get out of the inning with just one run scoring.

“That was big,” Welker said. “I think Trayce (Mercer) would be the first one to tell you he didn’t have his best stuff. But, he was able to make pitches when he needed to.”

Troy broke through with three runs on on hit in the third to take the lead for good.

Connor Hutchinson walked, stole second and would score on a wild pitch.

Caleb Akins singled, stole second and would score when Sidney dropped Ryder Kirtley’s line drive with two outs in the inning.

Kirtley stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch before Carson Taylor replaced Davis on the mound and ended the rally.

“We can be that team,” Welker said. “But, we don’t want to be that team. We don’t want to have to relay on that (taking advantage of the other team’s mistakes), but we can do that.”

Troy made it 4-1 in the fifth.

Hayden Frey reached on an error and would score on Owen Harlamert’s two-out single.

“Owen (Harlamert) has improved so much as a batter this year,” Welker said. “He is up there just looking to put the ball in play.”

Troy used a “big play” to cap the scoring in the sixth.

Mercer walked and Evan Kaiser ran for him.

Eli Smith followed with a two-run homer over the left field fence.

“Eli (Smith) was overdue,” Welker said.

Mercer threw a four-hitter for the Trojans, striking out nine and walking four.

“He was one pitch from coming out of the game in the fifth and one pitch from coming out of the game in the sixth,” Welker said. “When he came in after the sixth, we thought he was done. But, we have a game tomorrow so we stayed with him. He is a competitor. He didn’t want to come out.”

The Trojans beat Wayne 4-0 on Saturday.

Caleb Akins, Hayden Frey and Jacob Lucas combined on a no-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-4 with a double for Troy.

Eli Smith was 3-for-4 with a double and Nick Kawecki had a double.