Dayton man arraigned on felonious assault

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man was arraigned on felonious assault this week in connection with an incident that left a local resident seriously harmed, according to police and court documents.

William M. Purifoy, 27, of Dayton, was arraigned on second-degree felonious assault in Miami County Municipal Court this week after being picked up on a warrant stemming from an incident in December.

According to Troy Police Department reports, a victim was assaulted and robbed at a residence on Todd Lane on Dec. 29, 2021. Purifoy allegedly punched the victim repeatedly before stealing the victim’s cell phone, which was valued at approximately $1,000.

Once Purifoy had left the residence, the victim drove to Speedway to use their phone to call 911. An ambulance from the Troy Police Department also responded and transported the victim to Kettering Troy Hospital.

Photographs were taken of the victim’s injuries, and the victim reported pain to the face, arm, and back as a result of the assault. The victim also later reported eye damage following the incident, causing the victim to “lose a line of vision,” according to police reports.

Purifoy’s bond was set at $50,000, and he continues to be held in the Miami County Jail. A preliminary hearing for Purifoy is currently scheduled for April 26.

In other news:

In Miami County Common Pleas Court, a Greenville man was recently arraigned on first-degree felony aggravated robbery following an indictment from a grand jury.

William M. Willoughby, 27, of Greenville, is facing the aggravated robbery charge following an incident from July 2021. On Sunday, July 18, Piqua police responded to a disturbance reported near Buckeye Chuck’s, 1130 Park Avenue in Piqua, at approximately 1:25 p.m. According to court records, dispatch advised Piqua police they had an open line and could hear subjects arguing, as well as talking about police and fighting. Dispatch was able to call back and speak with a victim, who stated he was in danger.

According to court records, William Willoughby, along with Roy L. Willoughby, 53, of Piqua, were accused of threatening the victim with a gun and a knife, allegedly taking a watch and cash from the victim.

The gun is believed to have belonged to the victim. Roy Willoughby reportedly took the gun from the victim before threatening the victim and leaving with the gun, according to court records. A handgun was later recovered at Roy Willoughby’s residence. A pocket knife was also found on William Willoughby following the incident.

William Willoughby’s bond was set at $75,000.

Roy Willoughby was also scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Both men continue to be held in the Miami County Jail.