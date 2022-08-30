Miami County real estate transactions

Casstown
• Bruce A. Vanover and Rhonda E. Vanover to B.A.R.E. Rentals, LLC, two lots, $0.
Covington
• Victoria J. Hand and Vincent Anthony Hand to Victoria J. Hand and Vincent Anthony Hand, one lot, $0.
• Anthony E. Kendall to RPS Ventures, INC, one lot, $137,000.
• Rachel Carter and Shane Carter to Kristian Holdings, LLC, one lot, $0.
• Glenn R. Monnin and Ladonna Monnin to Glenn R. Monnin and Ladonna Monnin Principal Protection Trust, and Jacqueline Swabb, Trustee, two lots, $0.
Huber Heights
• Carriage Trails at the Heights, LLC and DEC Land CO., ILLC to NVR, INC, two lots, $66,000.
• Carriage Trails at the Heights, LLC and DEC Land CO., ILLC to NVR, INC, two lots, $68,000.
• Carriage Trails at the Heights, LLC and DEC Land CO., ILLC to NVR, INC, two lots, 68,000.
• NVR, INC to Emily Shemwell and Marcus Shemwell, two lots, $482,700.
Piqua
• Estate of James L. Durand, David T. Duchak, and Marilyn S. Durand, A.K.A.; Marilyn Sue Durand to Kristi Schulze and Ryan Schulze, one lot, $46,000.
• David T. Duchak, Sheriff of Miami County, Florence E. Mowery, and Scott Mowery to Piqua Property Group 2 LLC, one lot, $94,500.
• Mark W. Gambill and Shannon M. Gambill to Lori Jill Brown, one lot, $124,900.
• Bruce A. Vanover and Rhonda E. Vanover to B.A.R.E. Rentals, LLC, one lot, $0.
• Patricia S. Johnson and Ronald L. Johnson to ADM Real Estate Holdings, LLC, one lot, $150,000.
• Judith A. Bowerman and Richard D. Bowerman to Paul Orahood, one lot, $176,900.
• Liette Realty V, LLC to DNL2, LLC, one lot, $100,000.
• Constance Joan Atkinson, Executor and Estate of Dale A. Birman to Mauricio Garcia, one lot, $143,000.
• Estate of Gary Lee Gray and Rosemary Rosinski, Administrator to Elizabeth I. Arnett, David A. Campbell, and Kristy Campbell, one lot, $130,000.
• Marcia L. Taylor, Revocable Trust of 2008 and Marcia L. Rosi, Trustee to Candance A. Brown and W G Brown, one lot, $157,300.
• Estate of Carolyn A. Cavender and Constance E. Walker to Barry L. Vannoy, one lot, $120,000.
• Richard Ault to Kyle Beaty, two lots, $144,000.
• David R. Crumpler to Smith & Earley, LLC, one lot, $58,900.
• Jamie A. Perin to Elizabeth Jenkins and Jamie A. Perin, one lot, $0.
• Julia D. Bates to Landon Brockman and Sarah Brockman, one lot, $195,000.
• Nicholas K. North, Tanya M. North, F.K.A.; Tanya M. Stewart to Erik K. Granger and Lily Stewart, one lot, $148,000.
• Paleje East Holdings, LLC to Trium Properties, LLC, five lots, $511,300.
• Constantia Holdings, LLC and Paleje South Holdings, LLC to Trium Properties, LLC, eight lots, $511,300.
• KSR Properties, LLC to Aaron J. McGhee and Penny E. McGhee, one lot, $192,000.
Tipp City
• Emma S. McKenzie and Jordan L. McKenzie to Michael K. Jacoby, one lot, $272,500.
• Misty Looker and Roger E. Looker to Abigail Michelle Goldsberry and Robert Scott Goldsberry, one lot, $617,500.
• Dana S. Abdullah and Khalid R. Abdullah to Cassandra L. Black and Nicolas R. Black, one lot, $276,000.
• NVR, INC to Jamie Salisbury and Robert Salisbury, one lot, $433,800.
• Denlinger & Sons Builders, LTD to Landa McGinnis and Noel McGinnis, one lot, $476,000.
• Marieke Van Haaren to Brandyn Kyle Dunn, one lot, $143,000.
Troy
• Opal E. Richardson, A.K.A.; Opal Evelyn Richardson and Stephen E. Richardson, Attorney in Fact to Brandy M. Pierce and Joshua T. Pierce, one lot, $125,000.
• Cathy J. Cox, Trustee, and Cox Family Trust to Elizabeth Ann Haddad and Victor Haddad, one lot, $300,000.
• Kevin M. Lear, Trustee, Nancy J. Lear, Trustee, and Lear Family Revocable Living Trust to Theresa M. Buccellato, one lot, $230,000.
• Matthew A. Beam, Executor and Estate of Terry R. Beam to Bryan Cantrell, one lot, $136,000.
• Janell Tebbe and Kenneth Tebbe to Diana R. Hammers, two lots, $165,000.
• Troy Land Development, INC to NVR, INC, one lot, $70,900.
• Gregg Family Investment, LTD to Thomas H. Berning, one lot, $354,800.
• Carla W. Sola, Attorney-In-Fact, and Stephany O. Widener, A.K.A.; Stephany Otey Widener to Austin R. Brewer and Michelle K. Brewer, two lots, $223,000.
• Judy M. Perry to Joseph A. Bowie Jr. and Shelly A. Bowie, one lot, $146,000.
• Hollister Carter, Lance L. Carter, Rachel Carter, and Shane K. Carter to Kristian Holdings, LLC, one lot, $19,000.
• Estate of Ken M. Sullenberger and Merenda Butcher, Executor to Kenneth R. Kelsey, two lots, $45,000.
• CJ & EI, LLC to Jacob C. Paul, one lot, $0.
• Paula Shiltz to Daniel D. Chaney, one lot, $98,900.
• Your Space, LLC to Josephine A. Stemen, one lot, $177,000.
• Arliss S. Perry and Christine Perry to Caleb I. Pierce and Tara L. Pierce, one lot, $537,000.
• Periphery Ventrues, LLC to Busted Brick Realty Group, LLC, one lot, $550,000.
• Thomas K. Marsh to WRCI, LLC, one lot, $160,000.
• Kevin Johnson and Sheri Johnson to Angela M. Chronister, two lots, $232,700.
• Harlow Builders, INC to Lisa A. Stark and Dale M. Walters, one lot, $354,800.
• Dawn M. Flory to Kelly Hesson and Randolph S. Hesson, one lot, $240,000.
West Milton
• Billy R. Netzley, trust second amended and restated, Lova R. Monaghan, successor trustee, and William R. Netzley, Successor Trustee to Kassondra K. Bateman, one lot, $72,500.
• Charles A. Metz and Kasey M. Metz, F.K.A.; Kasey M. Vagedes to Anthony Bianco and Carla Bianco, one lot, $210,000.
• Gregory A. Strickland and Michelle A. Strickland to Jacob Lyons, one lot, $155,000.
• Marilyn S. Lightner to Alayna Hope Bennet and Zachary Vegedes, one lot, $0.
Bethel Township
• Estate of Lori A. Cason to David S. Cason, 1.44 acres, $0.
• James F. Hamilton Jr. and Mary M. Hamilton to Jimmy R. Fulton, 0.607 acres and 1.5 acres, $140,000.
Concord Township
• Kay A. Jackson and Vaughn Alan Jackson to Kay A. Jackson and Vaughn Alan Jackson, 60.173 acres, $0.
• Horizon West Troy, LLC to Julie M. Weaver and William B. Weaver, one lot, $79,900.
• Nola Michelle Lutz, Terr W. Parks, and Shari L. Rowe to Ben Crumbrine and Brandi Crumbine, two lots, $270,000.
• Estate of Ronald J. Webb to Sonja Besecker and Peggy Shinkle, two lots, $0.
• Karen Ruth Russell and R. Hunter Russell to Michael A. Beverly, one lot, $312,500.
Monroe Township
• Kenneth W. Myers, Trust, Kenneth W. Myers, Trustee to Diahann Blair and Jaydee Blair, 15.528 acres, $125,000.
• Landa J. McGinnis and Noel T. McGinnis to Breanna Lawson and Daniel Lawson, one lot, $420,000.
• Jenna Lavy and Nicholas J. Lavy to Carter Daniel McFall and Christina Leigh Ross, 0.49 acres, $215,000.
Newton Township
• Karen Anderson, Gene Aspery, Sharon Aspery, Gina Smith, Jennifer Smith, and Zachary T. Smith to Olma D. George and Rhonda L. George, 0.83 acres, $0.
• Michael Jordan, Patty Wilson Jordan, Cindy Wilson, David Insco Wilson, Michael Stephenson Wilson, and Patty Wilson Jordan to Michael Jordan and Patty Wilson Jordan, 45.753 acres, $458,200.
Union Township
• Elizabeth J. Haggart to Gregory A. Strickland and Michelle A. Strickland, 5.529 acres, $344,900.
Washington Township
• Donald L. Gladman and Melissa J. Gladman to James W. Meyers and Ruth A. Meyers, 0.61 acres, $100,000.